Fairfield 67, St. Peter's 55

Tut 0-2 0-0 0, Bland 0-2 0-0 0, Cardaci 1-5 0-0 2, Dasher 6-13 1-1 15, Saddler 2-6 0-0 4, Reid 6-16 2-4 14, Young 4-8 0-0 8, Murray 2-7 0-0 6, Sow 2-3 0-1 4, Ngopot 0-1 0-0 0, Rivera 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-65 3-6 55.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute