Fairfield 63, Evansville 56

Cook 2-4 3-7 7, Jeanne-Rose 4-7 4-6 12, Fields 5-12 10-12 21, Leach 2-3 0-0 5, Long 3-7 4-6 12, Wojcik 0-4 1-1 1, Maidoh 2-2 0-0 4, Johns 0-1 0-0 0, Willis 0-0 0-0 0, Crisler 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 18-41 23-34 63.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute