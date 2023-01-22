Fairfield 62, Siena 52

Cook 6-11 0-0 12, Jeanne-Rose 3-5 0-2 6, Fields 1-10 8-8 11, Leach 3-5 3-3 9, Wojcik 1-4 0-1 2, Long 4-10 0-0 10, Maidoh 1-6 2-2 4, Johns 2-5 0-0 5, Crisler 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 22-58 13-16 62.
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships