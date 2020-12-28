Facing Florida in bowl, Oklahoma defense sees an opportunity

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Oklahoma linebacker Nik Bonitto is well aware that the Sooners defense, even with all the drastic improvements playing its “Speed D” scheme for two seasons, has to prove itself outside the Big 12.
After winning their sixth conference title in a row, the No. 8 Sooners (8-2) will again end the season in a New Year's Six bowl game against a high-powered SEC offense. They play in the Cotton Bowl on Wednesday night against No. 10 Florida, which leads the nation in passing though its offense suddenly looks quite different because of some late departures.