FIU 77, Houston Christian 66

Hofman 2-5 2-2 7, Maring 4-12 0-0 8, Bazil 3-11 0-0 7, Klanjscek 4-12 1-1 11, Long 10-13 0-0 28, Thompson 1-1 1-2 3, Iyeyemi 1-5 0-0 2, King 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 25-64 4-5 66.

FIU (1-0)

Guadarrama 1-8 0-0 2, Pinkney 1-2 0-2 2, Gittens 1-3 0-0 2, Hawkins 5-11 0-0 11, Jones 7-8 8-8 23, Dean 9-15 0-0 19, J.Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Krivokapic 1-3 0-0 2, Sanogo 2-2 0-2 4, Wilcox 0-3 0-0 0, Brewer 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 28-57 8-12 67.

Halftime_Houston Christian 41-32. 3-Point Goals_Houston Christian 12-25 (Long 8-11, Klanjscek 2-6, Hofman 1-1, Bazil 1-5, Maring 0-2), FIU 3-14 (Jones 1-1, Dean 1-3, Hawkins 1-4, Brewer 0-1, Krivokapic 0-2, Guadarrama 0-3). Rebounds_Houston Christian 36 (Hofman 10), FIU 28 (Dean 6). Assists_Houston Christian 13 (Hofman, Bazil 4), FIU 11 (Dean 3). Total Fouls_Houston Christian 11, FIU 7. A_1,104 (5,000).

