FIA review says recovery crane in Japan should have waited

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Formula One's sanctioning body said Friday a review of the rainy Japanese Grand Prix found race control should have delayed sending a recovery crane onto the track after a first-lap crash in poor weather conditions.
The FIA found that race control did not account for Pierre Gasly's speeding car in a sweeping review of a scary incident that angered teams and drivers, who noted it came on the same course where Jules Bianchi crashed in a similar situation in 2014 and later died.