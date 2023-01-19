FAU 83, UTSA 64

Goldin 1-3 4-7 6, Boyd 3-6 2-2 10, Gaffney 2-3 0-0 6, Greenlee 2-7 0-0 5, Weatherspoon 4-8 3-4 12, Davis 5-12 4-4 14, Forrest 3-7 0-0 9, Martin 4-11 2-3 11, Rosado 3-6 2-2 8, Gaines 0-2 0-2 0, Carroll 1-1 0-0 2, Lorient 0-1 0-0 0, Ralat 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-67 17-24 83.
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships