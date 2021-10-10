F1: Bottas wins Turkish GP, Verstappen reclaims title lead Oct. 10, 2021 Updated: Oct. 10, 2021 11:12 a.m.
ISTANBUL (AP) — Valtteri Bottas scored his first win of the season Sunday at Turkish Grand Prix, a mixed day for Mercedes when Max Verstappen reclaimed the overall championship lead from title rival Lewis Hamilton.
Hamilton started 11th because of a 10-place grid penalty, drove his way to third, but wound up a disappointing fifth after a late-race tire change. The Mercedes strategy allowed Verstappen to swing the championship race from down two points to Hamilton to now leading by six with six races remaining.