Eovaldi looks to save Red Sox season after bats go quiet KEN POWTAK, Associated Press Oct. 20, 2021 Updated: Oct. 20, 2021 10:23 p.m.
1 of6 Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi throws against the Houston Astros during the ninth inning in Game 4 of baseball's American League Championship Series Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Boston. Winslow Townson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Boston Red Sox fans watch during the eighth inning in Game 5 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Boston. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale reacts after giving up a two run double to Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez during the sixth inning in Game 5 of baseball's American League Championship Series Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Boston. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Hansel Robles is taken out of the game by manager Alex Cora during the seventh inning in Game 5 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Boston. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less
BOSTON (AP) — Following two weak performances at the plate, the Boston Red Sox now turn to Nathan Eovaldi to try to save their season on just two days’ rest.
The Red Sox were held hitless for four innings Wednesday by left-hander Framber Valdez and managed only three hits in a 9-1 loss to the Houston Astros that left Boston down 3-2 in the best-of-seven AL Championship Series.