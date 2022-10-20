Skip to main content
Sports

English Summaries

Thursday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League
Fulham 3, Aston Villa 0

Fulham: Harrison Reed (36), Aleksandar Mitrovic (68), Tyrone Mings (83).

More for you

Halftime: 1-0.

England Championship England League One England League Two England National League
Written By