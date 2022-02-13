Skip to main content
Sports

English Summaries

Sunday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League
Burnley 0, Liverpool 1

Liverpool: Fabinho (40).

Halftime: 0-1.

Newcastle 1, Aston Villa 0

Newcastle: Kieran Trippier (35).

Halftime: 1-0.

Tottenham 0, Wolverhampton 2

Wolverhampton: Raul Jimenez (6), Leander Dendoncker (18).

Halftime: 0-2.

England Championship Swansea 3, Bristol City 1

Swansea: Michael Obafemi (53), Cyrus Christie (79), Joel Piroe (90).

Bristol City: Andreas Weimann (42).

Halftime: 0-1.

England League One Sheffield Wednesday 0, Rotherham 2

Rotherham: Freddie Ladapo (59), Michael Smith (84).

Halftime: 0-0.

England League Two
England National League