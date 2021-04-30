English Summaries

Friday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first): English Premier League Southampton 1, Leicester 1 Southampton: James Ward-Prowse (61). Leicester: Jonny Evans (68). Halftime: 0-0. England Championship England League One England League Two Harrogate Town 5, Cambridge United 4 Harrogate Town: Brendan Kiernan (9, 20, 32), Mark Beck (13), Kevin Lokko (84). Cambridge United: Wes Hoolahan (26), Luke Hanannt (29), Paul Mullin (59, 74). Halftime: 4-2. England National League More for youSportsRugby returns to Connecticut high schools with modified...By Scott EricsonSportsTravelers Championship to allow nearly 10,000 fans per dayBy Joe Morelli