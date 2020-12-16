English Summaries

Skip to main content
Wednesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League
Arsenal 1, Southampton 1

Arsenal: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (52).

Southampton: Theo Walcott (18).

Halftime: 0-1.

Leeds 5, Newcastle 2

Leeds: Patrick Bamford (35), Rodrigo Moreno (61), Stuart Dallas (77), Ezgjan Alioski (85), Jack Harrison (88).

Newcastle: Jeff Hendrick (26), Ciaran Clark (65).

Halftime: 1-1.

Leicester 0, Everton 2

Everton: Richarlison (21), Mason Holgate (72).

Halftime: 0-1.

England Championship Derby 2, Swansea 0

Derby: Kazim (4), Kamil Jozwiak (37).

Halftime: 2-0.

