Sports

English Standings

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Arsenal 14 12 1 1 33 11 37
Man City 14 10 2 2 40 14 32
Newcastle 15 8 6 1 29 11 30
Tottenham 15 9 2 4 31 21 29
Man United 14 8 2 4 20 20 26
Liverpool 14 6 4 4 28 17 22
Brighton 14 6 3 5 23 19 21
Chelsea 14 6 3 5 17 17 21
Fulham 15 5 4 6 24 26 19
Brentford 15 4 7 4 23 25 19
Crystal Palace 14 5 4 5 15 18 19
Aston Villa 15 5 3 7 16 22 18
Leicester 15 5 2 8 25 25 17
Bournemouth 15 4 4 7 18 32 16
Leeds 14 4 3 7 22 26 15
West Ham 15 4 2 9 12 17 14
Everton 15 3 5 7 11 17 14
Nottingham Forest 15 3 4 8 11 30 13
Southampton 15 3 3 9 13 27 12
Wolverhampton 15 2 4 9 8 24 10

___

Monday, Dec. 26

Brentford vs. Tottenham, 7:30 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

Everton vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.

Leicester vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m.

Arsenal vs. West Ham, 3 p.m.

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Burnley 21 11 8 2 40 23 41
Sheffield United 21 11 5 5 35 19 38
Blackburn 22 12 0 10 25 26 36
Preston 22 9 7 6 22 21 34
Watford 21 9 6 6 28 22 33
Norwich 21 9 5 7 29 23 32
QPR 21 9 4 8 26 24 31
Millwall 21 9 4 8 26 25 31
Swansea 21 8 7 6 27 28 31
Sunderland 21 8 6 7 29 23 30
Luton Town 21 7 9 5 23 22 30
Coventry 19 8 5 6 21 18 29
Reading 21 9 2 10 23 30 29
Birmingham 21 7 7 7 23 20 28
Middlesbrough 21 7 6 8 29 26 27
Bristol City 22 7 6 9 30 30 27
Rotherham 22 6 8 8 26 29 26
Stoke 21 7 4 10 22 27 25
Cardiff 21 7 3 11 17 25 24
Hull 21 7 3 11 25 39 24
West Brom 20 5 8 7 24 24 23
Wigan 21 6 5 10 21 31 23
Blackpool 21 6 4 11 24 33 22
Huddersfield 20 5 4 11 19 26 19
___

Saturday, Dec. 3

Sunderland 3, Millwall 0

Saturday, Dec. 10

Blackburn 1, Preston 4

Rotherham 1, Bristol City 3

Reading vs. Coventry, 9 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 11

QPR vs. Burnley, 8 a.m.

Watford vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 12

Sunderland vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 16

Birmingham vs. Reading, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Bristol City vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Burnley vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Huddersfield vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

West Brom vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Blackburn, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 18

Luton Town vs. Millwall, 6:30 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 19

Wigan vs. Sheffield United, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Coventry vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Ipswich 21 13 6 2 41 21 45
Plymouth 20 13 4 3 39 24 43
Sheffield Wednesday 20 12 5 3 35 16 41
Barnsley 19 10 3 6 25 16 33
Bolton 20 9 5 6 24 19 32
Peterborough 21 10 1 10 36 27 31
Derby 19 8 6 5 23 16 30
Portsmouth 18 7 8 3 26 20 29
Shrewsbury 21 8 5 8 22 23 29
Port Vale 20 8 5 7 23 28 29
Wycombe 20 8 4 8 27 24 28
Exeter 20 7 5 8 32 30 26
Lincoln 19 6 8 5 21 23 26
Oxford United 20 6 7 7 26 22 25
Bristol Rovers 20 6 7 7 31 34 25
Cheltenham 19 7 4 8 16 21 25
Charlton 20 5 9 6 30 28 24
Fleetwood Town 20 4 11 5 21 20 23
Accrington Stanley 20 5 6 9 20 31 21
Cambridge United 20 6 2 12 19 32 20
Forest Green 20 4 5 11 18 39 17
Milton Keynes Dons 19 4 3 12 18 29 15
Burton Albion 20 3 6 11 26 41 15
Morecambe 20 2 9 9 16 31 15

___

Friday, Dec. 2

Bolton 1, Bristol Rovers 1

Charlton 0, Cheltenham 1

Ipswich 1, Fleetwood Town 1

Morecambe 1, Exeter 1

Peterborough 1, Barnsley 2

Plymouth 0, Port Vale 2

Saturday, Dec. 3

Derby 0, Sheffield Wednesday 0

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Burton Albion 1

Shrewsbury 2, Lincoln 0

Forest Green 2, Cambridge United 1

Accrington Stanley 1, Oxford United 1

Sunday, Dec. 4

Wycombe 2, Portsmouth 0

Saturday, Dec. 10

Ipswich 2, Peterborough 1

Shrewsbury 3, Bolton 2

Burton Albion vs. Derby, 9 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Cheltenham, 9 a.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m. ppd

Bristol Rovers vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Charlton, 10 a.m. ppd

Oxford United vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m. ppd

Saturday, Dec. 17

Barnsley vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Leyton Orient 20 15 3 2 33 12 48
Stevenage 20 13 4 3 31 16 43
Northampton 20 11 6 3 34 20 39
Barrow 20 11 1 8 27 24 34
Carlisle 20 8 9 3 31 21 33
Bradford 20 9 6 5 26 20 33
Mansfield Town 20 10 3 7 29 27 33
Salford 20 9 4 7 23 18 31
Swindon 20 8 7 5 24 21 31
Walsall 20 8 6 6 25 17 30
AFC Wimbledon 20 8 5 7 25 24 29
Stockport County 20 8 4 8 29 22 28
Doncaster 20 8 4 8 23 27 28
Tranmere 20 7 6 7 19 16 27
Crewe 19 6 7 6 18 22 25
Grimsby Town 19 6 6 7 20 19 24
Sutton United 20 6 5 9 18 26 23
Newport County 20 6 4 10 20 23 22
Crawley Town 21 5 6 10 22 32 21
Harrogate Town 20 5 4 11 24 30 19
Rochdale 20 4 3 13 14 29 15
Hartlepool 21 3 6 12 18 39 15
Colchester 20 3 5 12 18 28 14
Gillingham 20 2 8 10 6 24 14

___

Friday, Dec. 2

Crewe 1, Newport County 2

Doncaster 0, Walsall 2

Stevenage 5, Barrow 0

Saturday, Dec. 3

AFC Wimbledon 1, Grimsby Town 0

Gillingham 0, Salford 3

Leyton Orient 3, Bradford 0

Carlisle 1, Sutton United 1

Crawley Town 2, Swindon 0

Hartlepool 0, Stockport County 5

Mansfield Town 2, Colchester 1

Northampton 0, Tranmere 0

Rochdale 1, Harrogate Town 4

Friday, Dec. 9

Crawley Town 0, Hartlepool 2

Saturday, Dec. 10

Carlisle vs. Barrow, 8 a.m. ppd

Crewe vs. Leyton Orient, 8 a.m. ppd

Harrogate Town vs. Northampton, 8 a.m. ppd

Rochdale vs. Stockport County, 9 a.m. ppd

Grimsby Town vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Walsall, 10 a.m. ppd

Stevenage vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 11

Gillingham vs. Bradford, 8 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17

AFC Wimbledon vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Barrow vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Bradford vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Stockport County vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

