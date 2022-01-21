Skip to main content
English Standings

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 22 18 2 2 54 13 56
Liverpool 21 13 6 2 55 18 45
Chelsea 23 12 8 3 46 18 44
West Ham 22 11 4 7 41 30 37
Tottenham 19 11 3 5 26 22 36
Arsenal 20 11 2 7 33 25 35
Man United 21 10 5 6 35 30 35
Wolverhampton 20 9 4 7 17 15 31
Brighton 21 6 11 4 22 22 29
Leicester 19 7 4 8 33 36 25
Crystal Palace 21 5 9 7 30 31 24
Southampton 21 5 9 7 25 33 24
Aston Villa 20 7 2 11 27 32 23
Brentford 22 6 5 11 25 36 23
Leeds 20 5 7 8 24 39 22
Everton 19 5 4 10 24 34 19
Watford 19 4 2 13 23 37 14
Norwich 21 3 4 14 10 45 13
Newcastle 20 1 9 10 20 43 12
Burnley 17 1 8 8 16 27 11

___

Friday, Jan. 14

Brighton 1, Crystal Palace 1

Saturday, Jan. 15

Man City 1, Chelsea 0

Burnley vs. Leicester, 10 a.m. ppd

Newcastle 1, Watford 1

Norwich 2, Everton 1

Wolverhampton 3, Southampton 1

Aston Villa 2, Man United 2

Sunday, Jan. 16

Liverpool 3, Brentford 0

West Ham 2, Leeds 3

Tottenham vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m. ppd

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Burnley vs. Watford, 2:30 p.m. ppd

Brighton 1, Chelsea 1

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Leicester 2, Tottenham 3

Brentford 1, Man United 3

Friday, Jan. 21

Watford vs. Norwich, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 22

Everton vs. Aston Villa, 7:30 a.m.

Brentford vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.

Leeds vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.

Man United vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 23

Arsenal vs. Burnley, 9 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool, 9 a.m.

Leicester vs. Brighton, 9 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m.

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Fulham 26 16 6 4 70 23 54
Bournemouth 26 14 7 5 43 23 49
Blackburn 27 14 7 6 44 30 49
QPR 25 13 5 7 38 30 44
West Brom 26 11 9 6 31 20 42
Middlesbrough 26 12 6 8 31 25 42
Huddersfield 27 11 8 8 33 30 41
Stoke 25 11 5 9 30 25 38
Nottingham Forest 26 10 7 9 33 28 37
Coventry 24 10 7 7 33 28 37
Luton Town 24 9 8 7 36 29 35
Sheffield United 24 9 6 9 31 32 33
Millwall 25 8 9 8 27 28 33
Preston 25 8 9 8 29 32 33
Blackpool 26 9 6 11 27 32 33
Bristol City 26 8 6 12 32 45 30
Swansea 23 7 7 9 27 32 28
Birmingham 26 7 7 12 26 39 28
Hull 26 7 5 14 22 31 26
Cardiff 25 6 5 14 26 44 23
Reading 26 8 4 14 30 47 22
Peterborough 24 5 4 15 21 48 19
Derby 26 8 11 7 25 24 14
Barnsley 24 2 8 14 16 36 14

___

Saturday, Jan. 15

Cardiff 0, Blackburn 1

Luton Town 3, Bournemouth 2

Barnsley vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m. ppd

Derby 2, Sheffield United 0

Fulham 6, Bristol City 2

Huddersfield 1, Swansea 1

Middlesbrough 2, Reading 1

Millwall 0, Nottingham Forest 1

Peterborough 1, Coventry 4

Preston 1, Birmingham 1

QPR 1, West Brom 0

Sunday, Jan. 16

Hull 0, Stoke 2

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Preston 2, Sheffield United 2

Fulham 6, Birmingham 2

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Hull 2, Blackburn 0

Reading 0, Luton Town 2

Saturday, Jan. 22

Bristol City vs. Cardiff, 7:30 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Derby, 7:30 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

West Brom vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 24

Blackburn vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Coventry vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.

Birmingham vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.

Luton Town vs. Bristol City, 2:45 p.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.

QPR vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 26

West Brom vs. Preston, 3 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 28

Huddersfield vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 29

Barnsley vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Fulham vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Sheffield United, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 30

Derby vs. Birmingham, 8:30 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Nottingham Forest, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Millwall vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.

Swansea vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wycombe 27 15 7 5 44 30 52
Wigan 23 16 3 4 44 22 51
Sunderland 27 15 6 6 52 33 51
Rotherham 25 15 5 5 45 18 50
Milton Keynes Dons 26 13 7 6 46 31 46
Oxford United 26 12 7 7 40 29 43
Plymouth 25 12 7 6 40 29 43
Sheffield Wednesday 25 10 10 5 34 29 40
Portsmouth 25 10 8 7 29 24 38
Accrington Stanley 26 10 6 10 32 41 36
Ipswich 26 9 8 9 43 36 35
Burton Albion 25 10 5 10 32 31 35
Cambridge United 26 8 9 9 36 39 33
Cheltenham 26 7 10 9 32 45 31
Charlton 26 8 6 12 32 32 30
Shrewsbury 26 8 6 12 26 29 30
Bolton 25 8 5 12 32 37 29
Lincoln 25 7 7 11 29 33 28
Fleetwood Town 25 7 7 11 38 43 28
AFC Wimbledon 24 6 9 9 30 36 27
Morecambe 26 6 6 14 35 51 24
Crewe 26 5 7 14 24 44 22
Gillingham 25 3 9 13 19 41 18
Doncaster 26 4 4 18 18 49 16

___

Saturday, Jan. 15

AFC Wimbledon 0, Morecambe 0

Accrington Stanley 1, Sunderland 1

Bolton 2, Ipswich 0

Cheltenham 1, Charlton 1

Crewe 0, Shrewsbury 0

Doncaster 1, Wigan 2

Fleetwood Town 1, Rotherham 0

Gillingham 1, Burton Albion 3

Lincoln 0, Cambridge United 1

Portsmouth 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Sheffield Wednesday 4, Plymouth 2

Wycombe 2, Oxford United 0

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Morecambe 1, Wigan 2

AFC Wimbledon 0, Portsmouth 0

Rotherham vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Cambridge United 3, Doncaster 1

Saturday, Jan. 22

Burton Albion vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 25

AFC Wimbledon vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.

Gillingham vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.

Burton Albion vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 29

AFC Wimbledon vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 31

Portsmouth vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Doncaster vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.

Wigan vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.

Gillingham vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.

Bolton vs. Cambridge United, 3 p.m.

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Forest Green 24 15 7 2 48 21 52
Tranmere 25 13 6 6 27 15 45
Sutton United 25 13 4 8 41 33 43
Northampton 24 12 5 7 32 24 41
Swindon 24 11 7 6 39 30 40
Newport County 25 10 8 7 42 34 38
Mansfield Town 24 11 5 8 32 30 38
Exeter 24 9 10 5 35 26 37
Port Vale 23 10 5 8 36 27 35
Salford 25 9 7 9 29 24 34
Bradford 24 7 11 6 31 29 32
Crawley Town 24 9 5 10 29 34 32
Leyton Orient 22 7 10 5 37 21 31
Harrogate Town 23 8 6 9 35 35 30
Walsall 24 7 8 9 29 32 29
Bristol Rovers 22 8 5 9 29 33 29
Hartlepool 25 8 5 12 24 36 29
Rochdale 23 6 9 8 30 32 27
Carlisle 25 6 9 10 19 30 27
Stevenage 26 6 9 11 24 41 27
Barrow 24 6 8 10 25 28 26
Colchester 24 5 7 12 19 35 22
Scunthorpe 25 3 10 12 19 44 19
Oldham 24 4 6 14 22 39 18

___

Saturday, Jan. 15

Newport County 4, Harrogate Town 0

Bradford 2, Salford 1

Carlisle 1, Crawley Town 1

Colchester 0, Barrow 2

Exeter 2, Scunthorpe 0

Mansfield Town 2, Walsall 0

Northampton 1, Forest Green 1

Oldham vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m. ppd

Port Vale 1, Swindon 3

Stevenage 3, Sutton United 3

Tranmere 2, Rochdale 0

Bristol Rovers 2, Hartlepool 0

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Carlisle 0, Hartlepool 0

Sutton United 3, Colchester 2

Forest Green vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.

Port Vale 0, Salford 1

Stevenage 2, Crawley Town 1

Saturday, Jan. 22

Swindon vs. Bristol Rovers, 8 a.m.

Barrow vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Barrow vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.

Walsall vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 29

Bradford vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Carlisle vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Bradford vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.

Port Vale vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.

Swindon vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.

Colchester vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.

Tranmere vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.

Northampton vs. Barrow, 2:45 p.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.

Salford vs. Carlisle, 2:45 p.m.