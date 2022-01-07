|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|21
|17
|2
|2
|53
|13
|53
|Chelsea
|21
|12
|7
|2
|45
|16
|43
|Liverpool
|20
|12
|6
|2
|52
|18
|42
|Arsenal
|20
|11
|2
|7
|33
|25
|35
|West Ham
|20
|10
|4
|6
|37
|27
|34
|Tottenham
|18
|10
|3
|5
|23
|20
|33
|Man United
|19
|9
|4
|6
|30
|27
|31
|Wolverhampton
|19
|8
|4
|7
|14
|14
|28
|Brighton
|19
|6
|9
|4
|20
|20
|27
|Leicester
|18
|7
|4
|7
|31
|33
|25
|Crystal Palace
|20
|5
|8
|7
|29
|30
|23
|Brentford
|19
|6
|5
|8
|23
|26
|23
|Aston Villa
|19
|7
|1
|11
|25
|30
|22
|Southampton
|19
|4
|9
|6
|20
|29
|21
|Everton
|18
|5
|4
|9
|23
|32
|19
|Leeds
|19
|4
|7
|8
|21
|37
|19
|Watford
|18
|4
|1
|13
|22
|36
|13
|Burnley
|17
|1
|8
|8
|16
|27
|11
|Newcastle
|19
|1
|8
|10
|19
|42
|11
|Norwich
|19
|2
|4
|13
|8
|42
|10
