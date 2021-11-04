Skip to main content
English Standings

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Chelsea 10 8 1 1 26 3 25
Liverpool 10 6 4 0 29 8 22
Man City 10 6 2 2 20 6 20
West Ham 10 6 2 2 20 11 20
Man United 10 5 2 3 19 15 17
Arsenal 10 5 2 3 12 13 17
Wolverhampton 10 5 1 4 11 10 16
Brighton 10 4 4 2 11 11 16
Tottenham 10 5 0 5 9 16 15
Everton 10 4 2 4 16 16 14
Leicester 10 4 2 4 15 17 14
Brentford 10 3 3 4 12 12 12
Crystal Palace 10 2 6 2 13 14 12
Southampton 10 2 5 3 9 12 11
Aston Villa 10 3 1 6 14 19 10
Watford 10 3 1 6 12 18 10
Leeds 10 2 4 4 10 17 10
Burnley 10 1 4 5 10 16 7
Newcastle 10 0 4 6 11 23 4
Norwich 10 0 2 8 3 25 2

___

Saturday, Oct. 30

Leicester 0, Arsenal 2

Burnley 3, Brentford 1

Liverpool 2, Brighton 2

Man City 0, Crystal Palace 2

Newcastle 0, Chelsea 3

Watford 0, Southampton 1

Tottenham 0, Man United 3

Sunday, Oct. 31

Norwich 1, Leeds 2

Aston Villa 1, West Ham 4

Monday, Nov. 1

Wolverhampton 2, Everton 1

Friday, Nov. 5

Southampton vs. Aston Villa, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 6

Man United vs. Man City, 8:30 a.m.

Brentford vs. Norwich, 11 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Burnley, 11 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton, 11 a.m.

Brighton vs. Newcastle, 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 7

Arsenal vs. Watford, 9 a.m.

Everton vs. Tottenham, 9 a.m.

Leeds vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.

West Ham vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Bournemouth 16 11 4 1 27 10 37
Fulham 16 11 2 3 43 14 35
West Brom 16 9 4 3 26 14 31
Coventry 16 8 3 5 22 19 27
QPR 16 7 4 5 27 23 25
Stoke 16 7 4 5 21 19 25
Huddersfield 16 7 4 5 20 18 25
Luton Town 16 6 6 4 26 21 24
Millwall 16 6 6 4 16 16 24
Blackpool 16 7 3 6 18 19 24
Swansea 16 6 5 5 20 18 23
Blackburn 16 6 5 5 25 25 23
Birmingham 16 6 4 6 17 17 22
Middlesbrough 16 6 3 7 18 18 21
Preston 16 5 6 5 18 19 21
Sheffield United 16 5 4 7 21 23 19
Nottingham Forest 16 5 4 7 20 22 19
Reading 16 6 1 9 20 27 19
Bristol City 16 5 4 7 17 24 19
Peterborough 16 4 3 9 17 31 15
Cardiff 16 3 3 10 15 30 12
Barnsley 16 2 5 9 12 23 11
Hull 16 2 3 11 9 22 9
Derby 16 3 8 5 12 15 5

___

Friday, Oct. 29

QPR 1, Nottingham Forest 1

Saturday, Oct. 30

Fulham 3, West Brom 0

Bristol City 2, Barnsley 1

Derby 1, Blackburn 2

Huddersfield 1, Millwall 0

Hull 0, Coventry 1

Middlesbrough 0, Birmingham 2

Preston 2, Luton Town 0

Sheffield United 0, Blackpool 1

Stoke 3, Cardiff 3

Swansea 3, Peterborough 0

Reading 0, Bournemouth 2

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Birmingham 3, Bristol City 0

Coventry 1, Swansea 2

Luton Town 3, Middlesbrough 1

Millwall 1, Reading 0

Nottingham Forest 1, Sheffield United 1

Peterborough 1, Huddersfield 1

Wednesday, Nov. 3

Barnsley 2, Derby 1

Blackburn 0, Fulham 7

Blackpool 0, Stoke 1

Bournemouth 1, Preston 2

Cardiff 0, QPR 1

West Brom 1, Hull 0

Saturday, Nov. 6

Barnsley vs. Hull, 11 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Reading, 11 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Sheffield United, 11 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Swansea, 11 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Huddersfield, 11 a.m.

Coventry vs. Bristol City, 11 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Stoke, 11 a.m.

Millwall vs. Derby, 11 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Preston, 11 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Fulham, 11 a.m.

West Brom vs. Middlesbrough, 11 a.m.

Blackpool vs. QPR, 1:30 p.m.

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wigan 16 11 1 4 30 13 34
Plymouth 16 9 6 1 28 14 33
Rotherham 16 9 4 3 29 12 31
Wycombe 16 9 4 3 26 20 31
Sunderland 15 9 1 5 25 21 28
Oxford United 15 8 3 4 26 17 27
Milton Keynes Dons 15 7 4 4 27 21 25
Sheffield Wednesday 16 6 7 3 20 15 25
Ipswich 16 6 5 5 34 25 23
Cambridge United 16 5 7 4 22 24 22
Burton Albion 16 6 4 6 16 21 22
Accrington Stanley 15 6 3 6 19 25 21
Lincoln 16 5 5 6 20 20 20
Portsmouth 16 5 5 6 19 21 20
Cheltenham 16 5 5 6 20 27 20
Bolton 16 5 4 7 22 26 19
AFC Wimbledon 15 4 5 6 20 24 17
Charlton 16 4 4 8 21 24 16
Gillingham 16 3 7 6 15 21 16
Morecambe 16 4 3 9 25 30 15
Shrewsbury 16 4 3 9 15 22 15
Fleetwood Town 15 3 5 7 26 27 14
Doncaster 16 3 3 10 11 29 12
Crewe 16 1 6 9 12 29 9

___

Saturday, Oct. 30

Cambridge United 1, AFC Wimbledon 0

Charlton 4, Doncaster 0

Cheltenham 2, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Crewe 1, Milton Keynes Dons 4

Fleetwood Town 3, Wycombe 3

Gillingham 0, Accrington Stanley 0

Lincoln 1, Shrewsbury 1

Oxford United 3, Morecambe 1

Plymouth 2, Ipswich 1

Portsmouth 1, Bolton 0

Rotherham 5, Sunderland 1

Wigan 2, Burton Albion 0

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Charlton 1, Rotherham 1

Fleetwood Town 2, Wigan 3

Wycombe 1, Ipswich 4

Crewe 1, Doncaster 1

Sheffield Wednesday 3, Sunderland 0

Morecambe 0, Cambridge United 2

Portsmouth 1, Cheltenham 1

Friday, Nov. 12

Bolton vs. Crewe, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

AFC Wimbledon vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Forest Green 15 9 4 2 27 13 31
Port Vale 15 8 4 3 27 15 28
Northampton 15 8 3 4 20 11 27
Exeter 15 6 8 1 25 15 26
Swindon 15 7 5 3 22 15 26
Leyton Orient 15 5 8 2 25 12 23
Harrogate Town 15 6 5 4 27 20 23
Newport County 15 6 5 4 25 18 23
Sutton United 15 7 2 6 23 18 23
Hartlepool 15 7 2 6 17 20 23
Tranmere 15 6 4 5 11 10 22
Bradford 15 5 6 4 21 18 21
Rochdale 15 5 5 5 19 19 20
Walsall 15 5 5 5 19 19 20
Barrow 15 4 6 5 20 20 18
Bristol Rovers 15 5 3 7 17 23 18
Colchester 15 4 5 6 12 19 17
Crawley Town 15 5 2 8 17 25 17
Salford 15 4 4 7 16 17 16
Mansfield Town 15 3 5 7 14 20 14
Stevenage 15 3 5 7 11 26 14
Oldham 15 3 3 9 11 22 12
Carlisle 15 2 6 7 11 24 12
Scunthorpe 15 2 5 8 11 29 11

___

Saturday, Oct. 30

Northampton 3, Carlisle 0

Bradford 1, Forest Green 1

Colchester 2, Scunthorpe 1

Crawley Town 1, Port Vale 4

Harrogate Town 0, Bristol Rovers 1

Mansfield Town 2, Tranmere 0

Newport County 5, Stevenage 0

Oldham 1, Swindon 3

Salford 1, Exeter 2

Sutton United 0, Walsall 1

Leyton Orient 5, Hartlepool 0

Barrow 1, Rochdale 2

Friday, Nov. 12

Hartlepool vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Port Vale vs. Bradford, 7 a.m.

Carlisle vs. Barrow, 8 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.