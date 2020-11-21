Recommended Video:

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Chelsea 9 5 3 1 22 10 18
Leicester 8 6 0 2 18 9 18
Tottenham 8 5 2 1 19 9 17
Liverpool 8 5 2 1 18 16 17
Southampton 8 5 1 2 16 12 16
Aston Villa 7 5 0 2 18 9 15
Everton 8 4 1 3 16 14 13
Crystal Palace 8 4 1 3 12 12 13
Wolverhampton 8 4 1 3 8 9 13
Man City 7 3 3 1 10 9 12
Arsenal 8 4 0 4 9 10 12
West Ham 8 3 2 3 14 10 11
Newcastle 9 3 2 4 10 15 11
Man United 7 3 1 3 12 14 10
Leeds 8 3 1 4 14 17 10
Brighton 8 1 3 4 11 14 6
Fulham 8 1 1 6 7 15 4
West Brom 8 0 3 5 6 17 3
Burnley 7 0 2 5 3 12 2
Sheffield United 8 0 1 7 4 14 1

___

Saturday, Nov. 21

Newcastle 0, Chelsea 2

Aston Villa vs. Brighton, 1500 GMT

Tottenham vs. Man City, 1730 GMT

Man United vs. West Brom, 2000 GMT

Sunday, Nov. 22

Fulham vs. Everton, 1200 GMT

Sheffield United vs. West Ham, 1400 GMT

Leeds vs. Arsenal, 1630 GMT

Liverpool vs. Leicester, 1915 GMT

Monday, Nov. 23

Burnley vs. Crystal Palace, 1730 GMT

Wolverhampton vs. Southampton, 2000 GMT

Friday, Nov. 27

Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle, 2000 GMT

Saturday, Nov. 28

Brighton vs. Liverpool, 1230 GMT

Man City vs. Burnley, 1500 GMT

Everton vs. Leeds, 1730 GMT

West Brom vs. Sheffield United, 2000 GMT

Sunday, Nov. 29

Southampton vs. Man United, 1400 GMT

Chelsea vs. Tottenham, 1630 GMT

Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton, 1915 GMT

Monday, Nov. 30

Leicester vs. Fulham, 1730 GMT

West Ham vs. Aston Villa, 2000 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Bournemouth 12 6 5 1 19 11 23
Reading 12 7 1 4 19 16 22
Watford 11 6 3 2 14 9 21
Norwich 11 6 3 2 13 8 21
Bristol City 11 6 2 3 15 11 20
Swansea 11 5 4 2 13 7 19
Middlesbrough 11 4 6 1 9 5 18
Stoke 11 5 3 3 15 12 18
Millwall 11 4 5 2 10 8 17
Luton Town 11 5 2 4 9 11 17
Brentford 11 4 4 3 17 12 16
Blackburn 11 4 2 5 21 14 14
Huddersfield 11 4 2 5 12 13 14
Birmingham 12 3 5 4 9 11 14
Preston 11 4 1 6 15 14 13
Cardiff 11 3 4 4 12 11 13
Barnsley 11 3 4 4 12 13 13
QPR 11 3 4 4 11 15 13
Rotherham 11 3 3 5 10 12 12
Nottingham Forest 11 3 3 5 9 12 12
Coventry 12 2 3 7 12 23 9
Wycombe 11 2 1 8 6 19 7
Sheffield Wednesday 11 3 3 5 6 10 6
Derby 11 1 3 7 5 16 6

___

Friday, Nov. 20

Coventry 0, Birmingham 0

Saturday, Nov. 21

Bournemouth 4, Reading 2

Barnsley vs. Nottingham Forest, 1500 GMT

Bristol City vs. Derby, 1500 GMT

Luton Town vs. Blackburn, 1500 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Norwich, 1500 GMT

Millwall vs. Cardiff, 1500 GMT

Preston vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 1500 GMT

QPR vs. Watford, 1500 GMT

Stoke vs. Huddersfield, 1500 GMT

Swansea vs. Rotherham, 1500 GMT

Wycombe vs. Brentford, 1500 GMT

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Luton Town vs. Birmingham, 1900 GMT

QPR vs. Rotherham, 1900 GMT

Stoke vs. Norwich, 1900 GMT

Wycombe vs. Huddersfield, 1900 GMT

Barnsley vs. Brentford, 1945 GMT

Preston vs. Blackburn, 1945 GMT

Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest, 2000 GMT

Wednesday, Nov. 25

Middlesbrough vs. Derby, 1900 GMT

Millwall vs. Reading, 1900 GMT

Bristol City vs. Watford, 1945 GMT

Coventry vs. Cardiff, 1945 GMT

Swansea vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 1945 GMT

Friday, Nov. 27

Brentford vs. QPR, 1945 GMT

Saturday, Nov. 28

Reading vs. Bristol City, 1230 GMT

Birmingham vs. Millwall, 1500 GMT

Blackburn vs. Barnsley, 1500 GMT

Cardiff vs. Luton Town, 1500 GMT

Derby vs. Wycombe, 1500 GMT

Huddersfield vs. Middlesbrough, 1500 GMT

Norwich vs. Coventry, 1500 GMT

Rotherham vs. Bournemouth, 1500 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Stoke, 1500 GMT

Watford vs. Preston, 1500 GMT

Sunday, Nov. 29

Nottingham Forest vs. Swansea, 1200 GMT

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Birmingham vs. Barnsley, 1945 GMT

Bournemouth vs. Preston, 1945 GMT

Cardiff vs. Huddersfield, 1945 GMT

Derby vs. Coventry, 1945 GMT

QPR vs. Bristol City, 1945 GMT

Rotherham vs. Brentford, 1945 GMT

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Blackburn vs. Millwall, 1945 GMT

Luton Town vs. Norwich, 1945 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Swansea, 1945 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Watford, 1945 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Reading, 1945 GMT

Wycombe vs. Stoke, 1945 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Peterborough 12 8 1 3 21 11 25
Hull 11 8 0 3 18 9 24
Charlton 11 7 2 2 15 8 23
Ipswich 11 7 1 3 17 9 22
Lincoln 11 7 1 3 15 9 22
Portsmouth 12 6 3 3 21 12 21
Sunderland 11 6 3 2 15 9 21
Fleetwood Town 12 6 1 5 19 12 19
Plymouth 11 5 4 2 19 15 19
Accrington Stanley 9 6 0 3 13 10 18
Doncaster 10 5 2 3 18 11 17
Crewe 12 5 1 6 12 9 16
AFC Wimbledon 11 3 5 3 14 14 14
Gillingham 12 4 2 6 11 16 14
Milton Keynes Dons 12 3 4 5 13 14 13
Blackpool 11 4 1 6 10 14 13
Rochdale 11 3 3 5 11 18 12
Bristol Rovers 11 3 3 5 11 19 12
Northampton 12 3 2 7 10 21 11
Swindon 11 3 1 7 16 24 10
Oxford United 10 3 0 7 11 19 9
Shrewsbury 11 1 5 5 10 17 8
Burton Albion 12 1 4 7 13 23 7
Wigan 11 2 1 8 8 18 7

___

Saturday, Nov. 14

AFC Wimbledon vs. Wigan, 1500 GMT ppd

Bristol Rovers 1, Fleetwood Town 4

Charlton vs. Rochdale, 1500 GMT ppd

Crewe 2, Peterborough 0

Hull 2, Burton Albion 0

Lincoln vs. Gillingham, 1500 GMT ppd

Northampton 0, Accrington Stanley 1

Oxford United vs. Doncaster, 1500 GMT ppd

Shrewsbury 3, Swindon 3

Sunderland 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Monday, Nov. 16

Plymouth 2, Portsmouth 2

Tuesday, Nov. 17

Oxford United 0, Crewe 2

Swindon 0, Accrington Stanley 3

Saturday, Nov. 21

Gillingham 1, Charlton 1

Accrington Stanley vs. Lincoln, 1500 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Northampton, 1500 GMT

Doncaster vs. Sunderland, 1500 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. Plymouth, 1500 GMT

Ipswich vs. Shrewsbury, 1500 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Hull, 1500 GMT

Peterborough vs. Blackpool, 1500 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Crewe, 1500 GMT

Rochdale vs. AFC Wimbledon, 1500 GMT

Swindon vs. Bristol Rovers, 1500 GMT

Wigan vs. Oxford United, 1500 GMT

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Gillingham vs. AFC Wimbledon, 1800 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Crewe, 1900 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Charlton, 1900 GMT

Ipswich vs. Hull, 1900 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Shrewsbury, 1900 GMT

Peterborough vs. Plymouth, 1900 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Oxford United, 1900 GMT

Rochdale vs. Northampton, 1900 GMT

Swindon vs. Lincoln, 1900 GMT

Wigan vs. Bristol Rovers, 1900 GMT

Doncaster vs. Blackpool, 1900 GMT

Friday, Nov. 27

Fleetwood Town vs. Sunderland, 1945 GMT

Saturday, Nov. 28

Ipswich vs. Charlton, 1500 GMT

Oxford United vs. Swindon, 1500 GMT

Tuesday, Dec. 1

AFC Wimbledon vs. Peterborough, 1800 GMT

Blackpool vs. Portsmouth, 1900 GMT

Crewe vs. Swindon, 1900 GMT

Lincoln vs. Wigan, 1900 GMT

Oxford United vs. Ipswich, 1900 GMT

Sunderland vs. Burton Albion, 1900 GMT

Northampton vs. Fleetwood Town, 1945 GMT

Plymouth vs. Rochdale, 1945 GMT

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Bristol Rovers vs. Gillingham, 1900 GMT

Charlton vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 1900 GMT

Hull vs. Doncaster, 1900 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Accrington Stanley, 1900 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Newport County 11 8 1 2 19 10 25
Cambridge United 12 7 3 2 25 9 24
Cheltenham 12 7 1 4 18 11 22
Exeter 12 5 6 1 19 14 21
Forest Green 12 6 3 3 16 11 21
Colchester 12 5 5 2 19 14 20
Carlisle 12 6 2 4 16 14 20
Port Vale 12 6 1 5 15 12 19
Crawley Town 12 5 3 4 18 13 18
Morecambe 12 5 3 4 15 22 18
Salford 11 4 4 3 16 10 16
Harrogate Town 12 4 4 4 14 11 16
Walsall 12 3 7 2 12 12 16
Leyton Orient 12 4 3 5 17 15 15
Tranmere 12 4 3 5 11 15 15
Bradford 11 3 4 4 13 13 13
Bolton 12 3 4 5 11 17 13
Barrow 12 2 6 4 15 16 12
Grimsby Town 10 3 3 4 9 12 12
Mansfield Town 13 1 8 4 13 18 11
Oldham 12 3 2 7 15 23 11
Scunthorpe 10 3 1 6 7 17 10
Stevenage 12 1 5 6 7 12 8
Southend 12 1 2 9 6 25 5

___

Friday, Nov. 13

Bolton 2, Salford 0

Saturday, Nov. 14

Bradford 2, Exeter 2

Cambridge United 1, Barrow 1

Carlisle 1, Cheltenham 2

Colchester 2, Leyton Orient 1

Forest Green 1, Mansfield Town 2

Grimsby Town vs. Newport County, 1500 GMT ppd

Harrogate Town 1, Crawley Town 1

Morecambe 1, Stevenage 1

Oldham 0, Scunthorpe 2

Port Vale 3, Tranmere 4

Walsall 0, Southend 1

Tuesday, Nov. 17

Port Vale 0, Scunthorpe 1

Friday, Nov. 20

Mansfield Town 1, Colchester 1

Saturday, Nov. 21

Crawley Town vs. Carlisle, 1330 GMT

Barrow vs. Forest Green, 1500 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Walsall, 1500 GMT

Exeter vs. Oldham, 1500 GMT

Leyton Orient vs. Harrogate Town, 1500 GMT

Newport County vs. Port Vale, 1500 GMT

Salford vs. Bradford, 1500 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Morecambe, 1500 GMT

Southend vs. Cambridge United, 1500 GMT ppd

Stevenage vs. Bolton, 1500 GMT

Tranmere vs. Grimsby Town, 1500 GMT

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Barrow vs. Oldham, 1900 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Cambridge United, 1900 GMT

Crawley Town vs. Grimsby Town, 1900 GMT

Exeter vs. Colchester, 1900 GMT

Leyton Orient vs. Bradford, 1900 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Harrogate Town, 1900 GMT

Newport County vs. Walsall, 1900 GMT

Salford vs. Morecambe, 1900 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Bolton, 1900 GMT

Southend vs. Forest Green, 1900 GMT

Stevenage vs. Port Vale, 1900 GMT

Tranmere vs. Carlisle, 1945 GMT

Saturday, Nov. 28

Port Vale vs. Leyton Orient, 1500 GMT

Bolton vs. Southend, 1500 GMT

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Bradford vs. Cheltenham, 1945 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Mansfield Town, 1945 GMT

Carlisle vs. Salford, 1945 GMT

Colchester vs. Crawley Town, 1945 GMT

Forest Green vs. Newport County, 1945 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Exeter, 1945 GMT

Harrogate Town vs. Scunthorpe, 1945 GMT

Morecambe vs. Barrow, 1945 GMT

Oldham vs. Tranmere, 1945 GMT

Walsall vs. Stevenage, 1945 GMT