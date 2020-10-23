Recommended Video:

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Everton 5 4 1 0 14 7 13
Aston Villa 4 4 0 0 12 2 12
Liverpool 5 3 1 1 13 13 10
Leicester 5 3 0 2 12 8 9
Arsenal 5 3 0 2 8 6 9
Wolverhampton 5 3 0 2 5 7 9
Tottenham 5 2 2 1 15 8 8
Chelsea 5 2 2 1 13 9 8
West Ham 5 2 1 2 11 7 7
Leeds 5 2 1 2 9 9 7
Man City 4 2 1 1 7 7 7
Southampton 5 2 1 2 8 9 7
Newcastle 5 2 1 2 7 9 7
Crystal Palace 5 2 1 2 6 8 7
Man United 4 2 0 2 9 12 6
Brighton 5 1 1 3 9 11 4
West Brom 5 0 2 3 5 13 2
Burnley 4 0 1 3 3 8 1
Sheffield United 5 0 1 4 2 7 1
Fulham 5 0 1 4 4 12 1

___

Saturday, Oct. 17

Everton 2, Liverpool 2

Chelsea 3, Southampton 3

Man City 1, Arsenal 0

Newcastle 1, Man United 4

Sunday, Oct. 18

Sheffield United 1, Fulham 1

Crystal Palace 1, Brighton 1

Tottenham 3, West Ham 3

Leicester 0, Aston Villa 1

Monday, Oct. 19

West Brom 0, Burnley 0

Leeds 0, Wolverhampton 1

Friday, Oct. 23

Aston Villa vs. Leeds, 1900 GMT

Saturday, Oct. 24

West Ham vs. Man City, 1130 GMT

Fulham vs. Crystal Palace, 1400 GMT

Man United vs. Chelsea, 1630 GMT

Liverpool vs. Sheffield United, 1900 GMT

Sunday, Oct. 25

Southampton vs. Everton, 1400 GMT

Wolverhampton vs. Newcastle, 1630 GMT

Arsenal vs. Leicester, 1915 GMT

Monday, Oct. 26

Brighton vs. West Brom, 1730 GMT

Burnley vs. Tottenham, 2000 GMT

Friday, Oct. 30

Wolverhampton vs. Crystal Palace, 2000 GMT

Saturday, Oct. 31

Sheffield United vs. Man City, 1230 GMT

Burnley vs. Chelsea, 1500 GMT

Liverpool vs. West Ham, 1730 GMT

Sunday, Nov. 1

Aston Villa vs. Southampton, 1200 GMT

Newcastle vs. Everton, 1400 GMT

Man United vs. Arsenal, 1630 GMT

Tottenham vs. Brighton, 1915 GMT

Monday, Nov. 2

Fulham vs. West Brom, 1730 GMT

Leeds vs. Leicester, 2000 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Reading 6 5 1 0 8 1 16
Bristol City 6 4 1 1 10 5 13
Watford 6 4 1 1 6 2 13
Bournemouth 6 3 3 0 9 5 12
Millwall 6 3 2 1 7 4 11
Swansea 6 3 2 1 7 4 11
Brentford 6 3 1 2 10 7 10
Norwich 6 3 1 2 6 5 10
Huddersfield 6 3 1 2 5 6 10
Stoke 6 2 3 1 6 5 9
Middlesbrough 6 2 3 1 5 4 9
Luton Town 6 3 0 3 5 6 9
Cardiff 6 2 2 2 5 5 8
Blackburn 6 2 1 3 12 7 7
Preston 6 2 1 3 8 7 7
QPR 6 1 3 2 6 7 6
Rotherham 6 1 3 2 5 6 6
Birmingham 6 1 3 2 3 4 6
Coventry 6 1 2 3 6 10 5
Nottingham Forest 6 1 1 4 3 8 4
Barnsley 6 0 3 3 5 9 3
Derby 6 1 0 5 2 10 3
Wycombe 6 0 0 6 1 13 0
Sheffield Wednesday 6 2 2 2 5 5 -4

___

Friday, Oct. 16

Derby 0, Watford 1

Saturday, Oct. 17

Barnsley 2, Bristol City 2

Birmingham 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Blackburn 0, Nottingham Forest 1

Bournemouth 0, QPR 0

Brentford 2, Coventry 0

Luton Town 0, Stoke 2

Middlesbrough 0, Reading 0

Rotherham 1, Norwich 2

Swansea 1, Huddersfield 2

Wycombe 1, Millwall 2

Sunday, Oct. 18

Preston 0, Cardiff 1

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Bristol City 0, Middlesbrough 1

Coventry 1, Swansea 1

Millwall 2, Luton Town 0

Norwich 1, Birmingham 0

Nottingham Forest 1, Rotherham 1

Huddersfield 1, Derby 0

Reading 1, Wycombe 0

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Cardiff 1, Bournemouth 1

QPR 0, Preston 2

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Brentford 2

Watford 3, Blackburn 1

Stoke 2, Barnsley 2

Friday, Oct. 23

Nottingham Forest vs. Derby, 1845 GMT

Saturday, Oct. 24

Watford vs. Bournemouth, 1130 GMT

Bristol City vs. Swansea, 1400 GMT

Cardiff vs. Middlesbrough, 1400 GMT

Coventry vs. Blackburn, 1400 GMT

Huddersfield vs. Preston, 1400 GMT

Millwall vs. Barnsley, 1400 GMT

Norwich vs. Wycombe, 1400 GMT

QPR vs. Birmingham, 1400 GMT

Reading vs. Rotherham, 1400 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Luton Town, 1400 GMT

Stoke vs. Brentford, 1400 GMT

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Barnsley vs. QPR, 1945 GMT

Blackburn vs. Reading, 1945 GMT

Brentford vs. Norwich, 1945 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Coventry, 1945 GMT

Swansea vs. Stoke, 1945 GMT

Wycombe vs. Watford, 1945 GMT

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Birmingham vs. Huddersfield, 1945 GMT

Bournemouth vs. Bristol City, 1945 GMT

Derby vs. Cardiff, 1945 GMT

Luton Town vs. Nottingham Forest, 1945 GMT

Preston vs. Millwall, 1945 GMT

Rotherham vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 1945 GMT

Friday, Oct. 30

Coventry vs. Reading, 1945 GMT

Saturday, Oct. 31

Barnsley vs. Watford, 1500 GMT

Bournemouth vs. Derby, 1500 GMT

Bristol City vs. Norwich, 1500 GMT

Luton Town vs. Brentford, 1500 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Nottingham Forest, 1500 GMT

Millwall vs. Huddersfield, 1500 GMT

Preston vs. Birmingham, 1500 GMT

QPR vs. Cardiff, 1500 GMT

Stoke vs. Rotherham, 1500 GMT

Swansea vs. Blackburn, 1500 GMT

Wycombe vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 1500 GMT

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Blackburn vs. Middlesbrough, 1945 GMT

Brentford vs. Swansea, 1945 GMT

Cardiff vs. Barnsley, 1945 GMT

Huddersfield vs. Bristol City, 1945 GMT

Norwich vs. Millwall, 1945 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Bournemouth, 1945 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Hull 7 6 0 1 11 4 18
Ipswich 7 5 1 1 14 6 16
Lincoln 7 5 1 1 12 5 16
Peterborough 7 5 0 2 10 5 15
Sunderland 6 4 2 0 7 1 14
Doncaster 6 4 1 1 13 5 13
Accrington Stanley 7 4 0 3 9 10 12
Portsmouth 7 3 2 2 9 6 11
Plymouth 7 3 2 2 10 9 11
Bristol Rovers 7 3 2 2 8 9 11
Charlton 6 3 1 2 5 5 10
Gillingham 7 3 1 3 9 10 10
AFC Wimbledon 7 2 2 3 9 10 8
Crewe 6 2 1 3 6 5 7
Fleetwood Town 7 2 1 4 8 8 7
Northampton 7 2 1 4 7 12 7
Rochdale 7 2 1 4 5 11 7
Shrewsbury 6 1 3 2 4 5 6
Swindon 7 2 0 5 9 13 6
Oxford United 6 2 0 4 8 12 6
Wigan 7 2 0 5 5 11 6
Milton Keynes Dons 7 1 2 4 8 11 5
Blackpool 7 1 1 5 6 12 4
Burton Albion 7 1 1 5 8 15 4

___

Saturday, Oct. 17

Milton Keynes Dons 2, Gillingham 0

AFC Wimbledon 0, Shrewsbury 1

Bristol Rovers 1, Burton Albion 1

Charlton 1, Wigan 0

Crewe 1, Blackpool 1

Fleetwood Town 0, Lincoln 0

Ipswich 2, Accrington Stanley 0

Peterborough 2, Oxford United 0

Plymouth 2, Northampton 1

Portsmouth 0, Doncaster 1

Rochdale 0, Hull 3

Swindon 0, Sunderland 2

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Shrewsbury 0, Bristol Rovers 1

Gillingham 0, Portsmouth 2

Accrington Stanley 1, Fleetwood Town 0

Blackpool 0, Charlton 1

Hull 1, AFC Wimbledon 0

Lincoln 2, Plymouth 0

Oxford United 3, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Sunderland 1, Crewe 0

Wigan 0, Peterborough 1

Doncaster 4, Ipswich 1

Burton Albion 0, Rochdale 1

Northampton 2, Swindon 1

Saturday, Oct. 24

Gillingham vs. Fleetwood Town, 1200 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Bristol Rovers, 1400 GMT ppd

Blackpool vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 1400 GMT

Burton Albion vs. AFC Wimbledon, 1400 GMT

Doncaster vs. Crewe, 1400 GMT

Hull vs. Peterborough, 1400 GMT

Lincoln vs. Ipswich, 1400 GMT

Northampton vs. Charlton, 1400 GMT

Oxford United vs. Swindon, 1400 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Rochdale, 1400 GMT

Sunderland vs. Portsmouth, 1400 GMT

Wigan vs. Plymouth, 1400 GMT

Tuesday, Oct. 27

AFC Wimbledon vs. Blackpool, 1900 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Hull, 1900 GMT

Charlton vs. Oxford United, 1900 GMT

Crewe vs. Lincoln, 1900 GMT

Ipswich vs. Gillingham, 1900 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Wigan, 1900 GMT

Peterborough vs. Burton Albion, 1900 GMT

Swindon vs. Accrington Stanley, 1900 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. Shrewsbury, 1945 GMT

Plymouth vs. Doncaster, 1945 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Northampton, 1945 GMT

Rochdale vs. Sunderland, 1945 GMT

Saturday, Oct. 31

Gillingham vs. Sunderland, 1300 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Plymouth, 1500 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Blackpool, 1500 GMT

Doncaster vs. Lincoln, 1500 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. Oxford United, 1500 GMT

Ipswich vs. Crewe, 1500 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. AFC Wimbledon, 1500 GMT

Peterborough vs. Shrewsbury, 1500 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Charlton, 1500 GMT

Rochdale vs. Bristol Rovers, 1500 GMT

Swindon vs. Hull, 1500 GMT

Wigan vs. Northampton, 1500 GMT

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Bristol Rovers vs. Peterborough, 1900 GMT

Crewe vs. Gillingham, 1900 GMT

Lincoln vs. Portsmouth, 1900 GMT

AFC Wimbledon vs. Doncaster, 1945 GMT

Blackpool vs. Wigan, 1945 GMT

Charlton vs. Fleetwood Town, 1945 GMT

Hull vs. Accrington Stanley, 1945 GMT

Northampton vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 1945 GMT

Oxford United vs. Rochdale, 1945 GMT

Plymouth vs. Swindon, 1945 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Burton Albion, 1945 GMT

Sunderland vs. Ipswich, 1945 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Cambridge United 7 5 1 1 18 4 16
Newport County 7 5 1 1 10 5 16
Cheltenham 7 5 0 2 12 5 15
Harrogate Town 7 4 2 1 11 5 14
Carlisle 7 4 1 2 8 7 13
Morecambe 7 4 1 2 9 14 13
Salford 7 3 3 1 12 5 12
Forest Green 7 3 3 1 9 5 12
Exeter 7 3 3 1 10 8 12
Walsall 7 2 5 0 8 6 11
Colchester 7 2 4 1 10 8 10
Crawley Town 7 3 1 3 10 9 10
Port Vale 7 3 1 3 6 5 10
Bradford 6 2 3 1 8 6 9
Leyton Orient 7 2 2 3 8 10 8
Grimsby Town 6 2 1 3 7 10 7
Tranmere 7 1 3 3 4 7 6
Stevenage 7 1 2 4 5 6 5
Oldham 7 1 2 4 10 15 5
Bolton 7 1 2 4 6 11 5
Barrow 7 0 4 3 7 10 4
Mansfield Town 7 0 4 3 6 10 4
Scunthorpe 7 1 1 5 3 14 4
Southend 7 0 2 5 4 16 2

___

Saturday, Oct. 17

Bolton 1, Oldham 2

Carlisle 3, Colchester 2

Crawley Town 4, Morecambe 0

Forest Green 1, Stevenage 0

Harrogate Town 1, Barrow 0

Mansfield Town 1, Bradford 3

Newport County 1, Tranmere 0

Port Vale 1, Salford 0

Scunthorpe 0, Cambridge United 5

Southend 0, Cheltenham 2

Walsall 0, Exeter 0

Leyton Orient 2, Grimsby Town 3

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Cheltenham 1, Scunthorpe 0

Morecambe 1, Mansfield Town 1

Barrow 3, Bolton 3

Cambridge United 3, Port Vale 1

Colchester 1, Forest Green 0

Exeter 2, Crawley Town 1

Oldham 1, Carlisle 1

Stevenage 0, Newport County 1

Tranmere 0, Leyton Orient 1

Bradford 1, Walsall 1

Grimsby Town 1, Harrogate Town 2

Salford 3, Southend 0

Saturday, Oct. 24

Exeter vs. Scunthorpe, 1200 GMT

Barrow vs. Walsall, 1400 GMT

Bradford vs. Newport County, 1400 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Bolton, 1400 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Mansfield Town, 1400 GMT

Colchester vs. Harrogate Town, 1400 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Carlisle, 1400 GMT

Morecambe vs. Forest Green, 1400 GMT

Oldham vs. Port Vale, 1400 GMT

Salford vs. Crawley Town, 1400 GMT

Stevenage vs. Leyton Orient, 1400 GMT

Tranmere vs. Southend, 1400 GMT

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Crawley Town vs. Tranmere, 1830 GMT

Carlisle vs. Morecambe, 1900 GMT

Forest Green vs. Grimsby Town, 1900 GMT

Harrogate Town vs. Stevenage, 1900 GMT

Leyton Orient vs. Exeter, 1900 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Barrow, 1900 GMT

Port Vale vs. Cheltenham, 1900 GMT

Southend vs. Oldham, 1900 GMT

Walsall vs. Cambridge United, 1900 GMT

Bolton vs. Bradford, 1900 GMT

Newport County vs. Colchester, 1945 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Salford, 1945 GMT

Friday, Oct. 30

Scunthorpe vs. Colchester, 1945 GMT

Saturday, Oct. 31

Barrow vs. Bradford, 1500 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Forest Green, 1500 GMT

Crawley Town vs. Cambridge United, 1500 GMT

Exeter vs. Carlisle, 1500 GMT

Leyton Orient vs. Bolton, 1500 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Walsall, 1500 GMT

Newport County vs. Harrogate Town, 1500 GMT

Salford vs. Oldham, 1500 GMT

Southend vs. Port Vale, 1500 GMT

Stevenage vs. Grimsby Town, 1500 GMT

Tranmere vs. Morecambe, 1500 GMT

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Oldham vs. Cheltenham, 1800 GMT

Morecambe vs. Exeter, 1830 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Salford, 1900 GMT

Bolton vs. Mansfield Town, 1900 GMT

Bradford vs. Southend, 1945 GMT

Carlisle vs. Newport County, 1945 GMT

Colchester vs. Stevenage, 1945 GMT

Forest Green vs. Leyton Orient, 1945 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Barrow, 1945 GMT

Harrogate Town vs. Tranmere, 1945 GMT

Port Vale vs. Scunthorpe, 1945 GMT

Walsall vs. Crawley Town, 1945 GMT