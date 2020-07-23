Recommended Video:

GP W D L GF GA Pts
ch-Liverpool 37 31 3 3 82 32 96
Man City 37 25 3 9 97 35 78
Man United 37 17 12 8 64 36 63
Chelsea 37 19 6 12 67 54 63
Leicester 37 18 8 11 67 39 62
Wolverhampton 37 15 14 8 51 38 59
Tottenham 37 16 10 11 60 46 58
Sheffield United 37 14 12 11 38 36 54
Burnley 37 15 9 13 42 48 54
Arsenal 37 13 14 10 53 46 53
Everton 37 13 10 14 43 53 49
Southampton 37 14 7 16 48 59 49
Newcastle 37 11 11 15 37 55 44
Crystal Palace 37 11 9 17 30 49 42
West Ham 37 10 8 19 48 61 38
Brighton 37 8 14 15 37 53 38
Aston Villa 37 9 7 21 40 66 34
Watford 37 8 10 19 34 61 34
Bournemouth 37 8 7 22 37 64 31
r-Norwich 37 5 6 26 26 70 21

ch - clinched championship

r - relegated

___

Wednesday, July 15

Burnley 1, Wolverhampton 1

Man City 2, Bournemouth 1

Newcastle 1, Tottenham 3

Arsenal 2, Liverpool 1

Thursday, July 16

Everton 1, Aston Villa 1

Leicester 2, Sheffield United 0

Crystal Palace 0, Man United 2

Southampton 1, Brighton 1

Friday, July 17

West Ham 3, Watford 1

Saturday, July 18

Norwich 0, Burnley 2

Sunday, July 19

Bournemouth 0, Southampton 2

Tottenham 3, Leicester 0

Monday, July 20

Brighton 0, Newcastle 0

Sheffield United 0, Everton 1

Wolverhampton 2, Crystal Palace 0

Tuesday, July 21

Watford 0, Man City 4

Aston Villa 1, Arsenal 0

Wednesday, July 22

Man United 1, West Ham 1

Liverpool 5, Chelsea 3

Sunday, July 26

Southampton vs. Sheffield United, 1500 GMT

Newcastle vs. Liverpool, 1500 GMT

Man City vs. Norwich, 1500 GMT

Leicester vs. Man United, 1500 GMT

Everton vs. Bournemouth, 1500 GMT

Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham, 1500 GMT

Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton, 1500 GMT

Burnley vs. Brighton, 1500 GMT

Arsenal vs. Watford, 1500 GMT

West Ham vs. Aston Villa, 1500 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Leeds 46 28 9 9 77 35 93
West Brom 46 22 17 7 77 45 83
Brentford 46 24 9 13 80 38 81
Fulham 46 23 12 11 64 48 81
Cardiff 46 19 16 11 68 58 73
Swansea 46 18 16 12 62 53 70
Nottingham Forest 46 18 16 12 58 50 70
Millwall 46 17 17 12 57 51 68
Preston 46 18 12 16 59 54 66
Derby 46 17 13 16 62 64 64
Blackburn 46 17 12 17 66 63 63
Bristol City 46 17 12 17 60 65 63
QPR 46 16 10 20 67 76 58
Reading 46 15 11 20 59 58 56
Stoke 46 16 8 22 62 68 56
Sheffield Wednesday 46 15 11 20 58 66 56
Middlesbrough 46 13 14 19 48 61 53
Huddersfield 46 13 12 21 52 70 51
Luton Town 46 14 9 23 54 82 51
Birmingham 46 12 14 20 54 75 50
Barnsley 46 12 13 21 49 69 49
Charlton 46 12 12 22 50 65 48
Wigan 46 15 14 17 57 56 47
Hull 46 12 9 25 57 87 45

___

Wednesday, July 15

Brentford 1, Preston 0

Bristol City 1, Stoke 1

Birmingham 1, Charlton 1

Nottingham Forest 2, Swansea 2

Thursday, July 16

Leeds 1, Barnsley 0

Friday, July 17

Huddersfield 2, West Brom 1

Saturday, July 18

Charlton 2, Wigan 2

Stoke 1, Brentford 0

Fulham 5, Sheffield Wednesday 3

Blackburn 4, Reading 3

Hull 0, Luton Town 1

Swansea 1, Bristol City 0

QPR 4, Millwall 3

Preston 2, Birmingham 0

Middlesbrough 1, Cardiff 3

Sunday, July 19

Derby 1, Leeds 3

Barnsley 1, Nottingham Forest 0

Wednesday, July 22

Wigan 1, Fulham 1

Birmingham 1, Derby 3

Brentford 1, Barnsley 2

Bristol City 1, Preston 1

Cardiff 3, Hull 0

Leeds 4, Charlton 0

Luton Town 3, Blackburn 2

Millwall 4, Huddersfield 1

Nottingham Forest 1, Stoke 4

Reading 1, Swansea 4

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Middlesbrough 2

West Brom 2, QPR 2

Sunday, July 26

Swansea vs. Brentford, 1730 GMT

Monday, July 27

Cardiff vs. Fulham, 1845 GMT

Wednesday, July 29

Brentford vs. Swansea, 1845 GMT

Thursday, July 30

Fulham vs. Cardiff, 1845 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Coventry 34 18 13 3 48 30 67
Rotherham 35 18 8 9 61 38 62
Wycombe 34 17 8 9 45 40 59
Oxford United 35 17 9 9 61 37 60
Portsmouth 35 17 9 9 53 36 60
Fleetwood Town 35 16 12 7 51 38 60
Peterborough 35 17 8 10 68 40 59
Sunderland 36 16 11 9 48 32 59
Doncaster 34 15 9 10 51 33 54
Gillingham 35 12 15 8 42 34 51
Ipswich 36 14 10 12 46 36 52
Burton Albion 35 12 12 11 50 50 48
Blackpool 35 11 12 12 44 43 45
Bristol Rovers 35 12 9 14 38 49 45
Shrewsbury 34 10 11 13 31 42 41
Lincoln 35 12 6 17 44 46 42
Accrington Stanley 35 10 10 15 47 53 40
Rochdale 34 10 6 18 39 57 36
Milton Keynes Dons 35 10 7 18 36 47 37
AFC Wimbledon 35 8 11 16 39 52 35
Tranmere 34 8 8 18 36 60 32
Southend 35 4 7 24 39 85 19
Bolton 34 5 11 18 27 66 14

___

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Swindon 36 21 6 9 62 39 69
Crewe 37 20 9 8 67 43 69
Plymouth 37 20 8 9 61 39 68
Cheltenham 36 17 13 6 52 27 64
Exeter 37 18 11 8 53 43 65
Colchester 37 15 13 9 52 37 58
Northampton 37 17 7 13 54 40 58
Port Vale 37 14 15 8 50 44 57
Bradford 37 14 12 11 44 40 54
Forest Green 36 13 10 13 43 40 49
Salford 37 13 11 13 49 46 50
Walsall 36 13 8 15 40 49 47
Crawley Town 37 11 15 11 51 47 48
Newport County 36 12 10 14 32 39 46
Grimsby Town 37 12 11 14 45 51 47
Cambridge United 37 12 9 16 40 48 45
Leyton Orient 36 10 12 14 47 55 42
Carlisle 37 10 12 15 39 56 42
Oldham 37 9 14 14 44 57 41
Scunthorpe 37 10 10 17 44 56 40
Mansfield Town 36 9 11 16 48 55 38
Morecambe 37 7 11 19 35 60 32
Macclesfield 37 7 15 15 32 47 23
Stevenage 36 3 13 20 24 50 22

___