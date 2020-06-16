English Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Liverpool
|29
|27
|1
|1
|66
|21
|82
|Man City
|28
|18
|3
|7
|68
|31
|57
|Leicester
|29
|16
|5
|8
|58
|28
|53
|Chelsea
|29
|14
|6
|9
|51
|39
|48
|Man United
|29
|12
|9
|8
|44
|30
|45
|Wolverhampton
|29
|10
|13
|6
|41
|34
|43
|Sheffield United
|28
|11
|10
|7
|30
|25
|43
|Tottenham
|29
|11
|8
|10
|47
|40
|41
|Arsenal
|28
|9
|13
|6
|40
|36
|40
|Burnley
|29
|11
|6
|12
|34
|40
|39
|Crystal Palace
|29
|10
|9
|10
|26
|32
|39
|Everton
|29
|10
|7
|12
|37
|46
|37
|Newcastle
|29
|9
|8
|12
|25
|41
|35
|Southampton
|29
|10
|4
|15
|35
|52
|34
|Brighton
|29
|6
|11
|12
|32
|40
|29
|West Ham
|29
|7
|6
|16
|35
|50
|27
|Watford
|29
|6
|9
|14
|27
|44
|27
|Bournemouth
|29
|7
|6
|16
|29
|47
|27
|Aston Villa
|28
|7
|4
|17
|34
|56
|25
|Norwich
|29
|5
|6
|18
|25
|52
|21
___
Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United, 1700 GMT
Man City vs. Arsenal, 1915 GMT
Norwich vs. Southampton, 1700 GMT
Tottenham vs. Man United, 1915 GMT
Watford vs. Leicester, 1130 GMT
Brighton vs. Arsenal, 1400 GMT
West Ham vs. Wolverhampton, 1630 GMT
Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace, 1845 GMT
Newcastle vs. Sheffield United, 1300 GMT
Aston Villa vs. Chelsea, 1515 GMT
Everton vs. Liverpool, 1800 GMT
Man City vs. Burnley, 1900 GMT
Leicester vs. Brighton, 1700 GMT
Tottenham vs. West Ham, 1915 GMT
Man United vs. Sheffield United, 1700 GMT
Newcastle vs. Aston Villa, 1700 GMT
Norwich vs. Everton, 1700 GMT
Wolverhampton vs. Bournemouth, 1700 GMT
Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace, 1915 GMT
Burnley vs. Watford, 1700 GMT
Southampton vs. Arsenal, 1700 GMT
Chelsea vs. Man City, 1915 GMT
Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton, 1130 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leeds
|37
|21
|8
|8
|56
|30
|71
|West Brom
|37
|19
|13
|5
|64
|37
|70
|Fulham
|37
|18
|10
|9
|52
|38
|64
|Brentford
|37
|17
|9
|11
|64
|33
|60
|Nottingham Forest
|37
|16
|12
|9
|48
|38
|60
|Preston
|37
|16
|8
|13
|50
|45
|56
|Bristol City
|37
|15
|10
|12
|51
|53
|55
|Millwall
|37
|13
|15
|9
|44
|40
|54
|Cardiff
|37
|13
|15
|9
|52
|50
|54
|Blackburn
|37
|14
|11
|12
|52
|45
|53
|Swansea
|37
|13
|14
|10
|46
|45
|53
|Derby
|37
|13
|12
|12
|49
|49
|51
|QPR
|37
|14
|8
|15
|58
|62
|50
|Reading
|37
|13
|9
|15
|46
|42
|48
|Sheffield Wednesday
|37
|13
|9
|15
|46
|49
|48
|Birmingham
|37
|12
|11
|14
|48
|57
|47
|Stoke
|37
|12
|6
|19
|49
|55
|42
|Huddersfield
|37
|11
|9
|17
|45
|58
|42
|Middlesbrough
|37
|9
|14
|14
|37
|47
|41
|Wigan
|37
|10
|11
|16
|38
|50
|41
|Hull
|37
|11
|8
|18
|49
|63
|41
|Charlton
|37
|10
|9
|18
|44
|54
|39
|Luton Town
|37
|10
|5
|22
|43
|71
|35
|Barnsley
|37
|8
|10
|19
|42
|62
|34
___
Fulham vs. Brentford, 1130 GMT
Millwall vs. Derby, 1200 GMT
Blackburn vs. Bristol City, 1400 GMT
Huddersfield vs. Wigan, 1400 GMT
Hull vs. Charlton, 1400 GMT
Luton Town vs. Preston, 1400 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Swansea, 1400 GMT
QPR vs. Barnsley, 1400 GMT
Reading vs. Stoke, 1400 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Nottingham Forest, 1400 GMT
West Brom vs. Birmingham, 1400 GMT
Cardiff vs. Leeds, 1100 GMT
Brentford vs. West Brom, 1845 GMT
Preston vs. Cardiff, 1130 GMT
Derby vs. Reading, 1200 GMT
Birmingham vs. Hull, 1400 GMT
Charlton vs. QPR, 1400 GMT
Barnsley vs. Millwall, 1400 GMT
Leeds vs. Fulham, 1400 GMT
Stoke vs. Middlesbrough, 1400 GMT
Swansea vs. Luton Town, 1400 GMT
Wigan vs. Blackburn, 1400 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Coventry
|34
|18
|13
|3
|48
|30
|67
|Rotherham
|35
|18
|8
|9
|61
|38
|62
|Wycombe
|34
|17
|8
|9
|45
|40
|59
|Oxford United
|35
|17
|9
|9
|61
|37
|60
|Portsmouth
|35
|17
|9
|9
|53
|36
|60
|Fleetwood Town
|35
|16
|12
|7
|51
|38
|60
|Peterborough
|35
|17
|8
|10
|68
|40
|59
|Sunderland
|36
|16
|11
|9
|48
|32
|59
|Doncaster
|34
|15
|9
|10
|51
|33
|54
|Gillingham
|35
|12
|15
|8
|42
|34
|51
|Ipswich
|36
|14
|10
|12
|46
|36
|52
|Burton Albion
|35
|12
|12
|11
|50
|50
|48
|Blackpool
|35
|11
|12
|12
|44
|43
|45
|Bristol Rovers
|35
|12
|9
|14
|38
|49
|45
|Shrewsbury
|34
|10
|11
|13
|31
|42
|41
|Lincoln
|35
|12
|6
|17
|44
|46
|42
|Accrington Stanley
|35
|10
|10
|15
|47
|53
|40
|Rochdale
|34
|10
|6
|18
|39
|57
|36
|Milton Keynes Dons
|35
|10
|7
|18
|36
|47
|37
|AFC Wimbledon
|35
|8
|11
|16
|39
|52
|35
|Tranmere
|34
|8
|8
|18
|36
|60
|32
|Southend
|35
|4
|7
|24
|39
|85
|19
|Bolton
|34
|5
|11
|18
|27
|66
|14
___
Portsmouth vs. Oxford United, 1630 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. Wycombe, 1830 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Swindon
|36
|21
|6
|9
|62
|39
|69
|Crewe
|37
|20
|9
|8
|67
|43
|69
|Plymouth
|37
|20
|8
|9
|61
|39
|68
|Cheltenham
|36
|17
|13
|6
|52
|27
|64
|Exeter
|37
|18
|11
|8
|53
|43
|65
|Colchester
|37
|15
|13
|9
|52
|37
|58
|Northampton
|37
|17
|7
|13
|54
|40
|58
|Port Vale
|37
|14
|15
|8
|50
|44
|57
|Bradford
|37
|14
|12
|11
|44
|40
|54
|Forest Green
|36
|13
|10
|13
|43
|40
|49
|Salford
|37
|13
|11
|13
|49
|46
|50
|Walsall
|36
|13
|8
|15
|40
|49
|47
|Crawley Town
|37
|11
|15
|11
|51
|47
|48
|Newport County
|36
|12
|10
|14
|32
|39
|46
|Grimsby Town
|37
|12
|11
|14
|45
|51
|47
|Cambridge United
|37
|12
|9
|16
|40
|48
|45
|Leyton Orient
|36
|10
|12
|14
|47
|55
|42
|Carlisle
|37
|10
|12
|15
|39
|56
|42
|Oldham
|37
|9
|14
|14
|44
|57
|41
|Scunthorpe
|37
|10
|10
|17
|44
|56
|40
|Mansfield Town
|36
|9
|11
|16
|48
|55
|38
|Morecambe
|37
|7
|11
|19
|35
|60
|32
|Macclesfield
|37
|7
|15
|15
|32
|47
|25
|Stevenage
|36
|3
|13
|20
|24
|50
|22
___
Colchester vs. Exeter, 1615 GMT
Northampton vs. Cheltenham, 1845 GMT
Exeter vs. Colchester, 1615 GMT
Cheltenham vs. Northampton, 1900 GMT