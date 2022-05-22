English Results

Skip to main content
LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:

England Premier League
Sunday's Matches

Tottenham 1, Burnley 0

Aston Villa 1, Crystal Palace 1

Leeds 1, Brighton 1

Watford 1, Leicester 5

West Ham 2, Man City 2

Wolverhampton 1, Norwich 1

Everton 2, Brentford 3

Monday's Match

Newcastle 2, Arsenal 0

Tuesday's Match

Southampton 1, Liverpool 2

Thursday's Matches

Everton 3, Crystal Palace 2

Chelsea 1, Leicester 1

Aston Villa 1, Burnley 1

Sunday's Matches

Arsenal 5, Everton 1

Brentford 1, Leeds 2

Brighton 3, West Ham 1

Burnley 1, Newcastle 2

Chelsea 2, Watford 1

Crystal Palace 1, Man United 0

Leicester 4, Southampton 1

Liverpool 3, Wolverhampton 1

Man City 3, Aston Villa 2

Norwich 0, Tottenham 5

England Championship Saturday's Match

Sheffield United 1, Nottingham Forest 2

Monday's Match

Huddersfield 1, Luton Town 0, Huddersfield advances on 2-1 aggregate

Tuesday's Match

Nottingham Forest 1, Sheffield United 2, 3-3 aggregate, Nottingham Forest advances 3-2 on penalty kicks

Sunday's Match

Huddersfield vs. Nottingham Forest, 11:30 a.m.

England League One Saturday's Match

Sunderland 2, Wycombe 0

England League Two Saturday's Match

Mansfield Town 2, Northampton 1

Sunday's Match

Swindon 2, Port Vale 1

Wednesday's Match

Northampton 0, Mansfield Town 1, Mansfield Town advances on 3-1 aggregate

Thursday's Match

Port Vale 1, Swindon 0, 2-2 aggregate, Port Vale advances 6-5 on penalty kicks

Saturday's Match

Mansfield Town vs. Port Vale, 11 a.m.

England National League Sunday's Matches

Aldershot 1, Wealdstone 3

Altrincham 0, Yeovil 1

Barnet 2, Bromley 4

Boreham Wood 0, Solihull Moors 3

Chesterfield 0, Woking 0

Dagenham and Redbridge 3, Wrexham 0

Dover Athletic 1, Weymouth 2

Eastleigh 4, Grimsby Town 4

Maidenhead United 0, Notts County 1

Southend 1, Torquay United 1

Stockport County 2, Halifax Town 0

Monday's Match

Notts County vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Match

Halifax Town vs. Chesterfield, 2:45 p.m.

