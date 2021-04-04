English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football: England Premier League Saturday's Matches Chelsea 2, West Brom 5 Leeds 2, Sheffield United 1 Leicester 0, Man City 2 Arsenal 0, Liverpool 3 Sunday's Matches Southampton 3, Burnley 2 Newcastle vs. Tottenham, 9:05 a.m. Aston Villa vs. Fulham, 11:30 a.m. Man United vs. Brighton, 2:30 p.m. Monday's Matches Everton vs. Crystal Palace, 1 p.m. Wolverhampton vs. West Ham, 3:15 p.m. Friday's Match Fulham vs. Wolverhampton, 3 p.m. Saturday's Matches Man City vs. Leeds, 7:30 a.m. Liverpool vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m. Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. Sunday's Matches Burnley vs. Newcastle, 7 a.m. West Ham vs. Leicester, 9:05 a.m. Tottenham vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m. More for youSportsUConn's Paige Bueckers wins Naismith College Player of...By Paul DoyleSportsDid Arizona's coach use middle finger after beating...By Paul Doyle Sheffield United vs. Arsenal, 2 p.m. Monday's Matches West Brom vs. Southampton, 1 p.m. Brighton vs. Everton, 3:15 p.m. England Championship Friday's Matches Bournemouth 3, Middlesbrough 1 Bristol City 0, Stoke 2 Cardiff 0, Nottingham Forest 1 Derby 2, Luton Town 0 Millwall 1, Rotherham 0 Preston 1, Norwich 1 QPR 3, Coventry 0 Watford 1, Sheffield Wednesday 0 Wycombe 1, Blackburn 0 Barnsley 1, Reading 1 Birmingham 1, Swansea 0 Saturday's Match Huddersfield 1, Brentford 1 Monday's Matches Middlesbrough vs. Watford, 7:30 a.m. Blackburn vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m. Coventry vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m. Luton Town vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m. Nottingham Forest vs. QPR, 10 a.m. Reading vs. Derby, 10 a.m. Rotherham vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m. Stoke vs. Millwall, 10 a.m. Swansea vs. Preston, 10 a.m. Sheffield Wednesday vs. Cardiff, 12:30 p.m. Tuesday's Matches Brentford vs. Birmingham, 2 p.m. Norwich vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m. Friday's Match Watford vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m. Saturday's Matches Millwall vs. Swansea, 7:30 a.m. Barnsley vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m. Birmingham vs. Stoke, 10 a.m. Bournemouth vs. Coventry, 10 a.m. Bristol City vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m. Cardiff vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m. Derby vs. Norwich, 10 a.m. Huddersfield vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m. Preston vs. Brentford, 10 a.m. QPR vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m. Wycombe vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m. Tuesday's Matches Huddersfield vs. Bournemouth, 12:30 p.m. Sheffield Wednesday vs. Swansea, 1 p.m. Rotherham vs. QPR, 2 p.m. Thursday's Match Rotherham vs. Coventry, 2 p.m. England League One Saturday's Matches AFC Wimbledon 1, Northampton 0 Blackpool 2, Plymouth 2 Bristol Rovers 0, Sunderland 1 Burton Albion vs. Fleetwood Town, 11 a.m. ppd Charlton vs. Crewe, 11 a.m. ppd Hull 1, Gillingham 1 Milton Keynes Dons 1, Doncaster 0 Peterborough 7, Accrington Stanley 0 Rochdale vs. Swindon, 11 a.m. ppd Shrewsbury 1, Portsmouth 2 Wigan 0, Ipswich 0 Wednesday's Match Gillingham 1, Wigan 0 Friday's Matches Doncaster 0, Charlton 1 Accrington Stanley 0, Burton Albion 0 Crewe 1, Hull 2 Fleetwood Town 0, Peterborough 1 Ipswich 2, Bristol Rovers 1 Lincoln vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m. ppd Northampton 1, Shrewsbury 0 Plymouth 1, AFC Wimbledon 0 Portsmouth 2, Rochdale 1 Sunderland 3, Oxford United 1 Swindon 0, Blackpool 2 Monday's Matches AFC Wimbledon vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m. Blackpool vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m. Bristol Rovers vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m. Burton Albion vs. Swindon, 10 a.m. Hull vs. Northampton, 10 a.m. Milton Keynes Dons vs. Crewe, 10 a.m. Oxford United vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m. Peterborough vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m. Rochdale vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m. Shrewsbury vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m. Wigan vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m. Tuesday's Match Charlton vs. Lincoln, 2 p.m. Saturday's Matches Accrington Stanley vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m. Crewe vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m. Doncaster vs. Wigan, 10 a.m. Fleetwood Town vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m. Gillingham vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m. Ipswich vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m. Lincoln vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m. Northampton vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m. Plymouth vs. Hull, 10 a.m. Portsmouth vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m. Sunderland vs. Charlton, 10 a.m. Swindon vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m. Tuesday's Matches Lincoln vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m. Wigan vs. Sunderland, 1 p.m. AFC Wimbledon vs. Ipswich, 1:30 p.m. Blackpool vs. Accrington Stanley, 2 p.m. Doncaster vs. Burton Albion, 2 p.m. Oxford United vs. Shrewsbury, 2 p.m. Crewe vs. Portsmouth, 2 p.m. Rochdale vs. Swindon, 2 p.m. England League Two Saturday's Matches Forest Green 0, Bolton 1 Exeter 1, Salford 0 Carlisle 1, Cambridge United 2 Colchester 1, Bradford 2 Crawley Town 1, Port Vale 3 Grimsby Town 1, Walsall 1 Harrogate Town 0, Southend 1 Leyton Orient 2, Oldham 1 Morecambe 1, Cheltenham 0 Stevenage 2, Barrow 1 Tranmere 1, Mansfield Town 1 Tuesday's Match Carlisle 2, Crawley Town 0 Friday's Matches Bolton 0, Colchester 0 Scunthorpe 0, Crawley Town 0 Barrow 2, Newport County 1 Bradford 4, Forest Green 1 Cambridge United 2, Morecambe 1 Cheltenham 4, Tranmere 0 Mansfield Town 0, Leyton Orient 2 Oldham 0, Stevenage 1 Port Vale 1, Exeter 0 Salford 1, Grimsby Town 1 Walsall 0, Harrogate Town 0 Saturday's Match Southend 0, Carlisle 2 Monday's Matches Colchester vs. Barrow, 10 a.m. Crawley Town vs. Oldham, 10 a.m. Exeter vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m. Forest Green vs. Salford, 10 a.m. Grimsby Town vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m. Harrogate Town vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m. Leyton Orient vs. Walsall, 10 a.m. Newport County vs. Bolton, 10 a.m. Stevenage vs. Bradford, 10 a.m. Tranmere vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m. Tuesday's Matches Carlisle vs. Scunthorpe, 1:30 p.m. Morecambe vs. Southend, 1:30 p.m. Saturday's Matches Barrow vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m. Bolton vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m. Bradford vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m. Cambridge United vs. Exeter, 10 a.m. Cheltenham vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m. Mansfield Town vs. Newport County, 10 a.m. Oldham vs. Colchester, 10 a.m. Port Vale vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m. Salford vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m. Scunthorpe vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m. Southend vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m. Walsall vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m. Tuesday's Matches Morecambe vs. Scunthorpe, 1:30 p.m. Walsall vs. Tranmere, 2 p.m. Bradford vs. Crawley Town, 2 p.m. Barrow vs. Exeter, 2 p.m. Newport County vs. Carlisle, 2 p.m. Salford vs. Bolton, 2 p.m. Harrogate Town vs. Leyton Orient, 2 p.m. England National League Saturday's Matches Boreham Wood vs. Dover Athletic, 11 a.m. ppd Chesterfield 1, Weymouth 0 Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Torquay United 0 Halifax Town 2, Sutton United 2 Kings Lynn 2, Eastleigh 1 Solihull Moors 1, Aldershot 0 Stockport County 1, Hartlepool 1 Wrexham 3, Bromley 0 Yeovil 3, Barnet 1 Maidenhead United 0, Altrincham 1 Tuesday's Matches Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Dover Athletic, 2 p.m. ppd Notts County 0, Aldershot 1 Solihull Moors 3, Wealdstone 0 Friday's Matches Notts County 1, Wrexham 0 Hartlepool 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 1 Aldershot 1, Stockport County 2 Altrincham vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m. ppd Barnet 0, Solihull Moors 2 Bromley 2, Wealdstone 2 Dover Athletic vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m. ppd Eastleigh 0, Chesterfield 1 Torquay United 1, Woking 0 Weymouth 2, Maidenhead United 1 Boreham Wood 0, Sutton United 0 Monday's Matches Boreham Wood vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m. Chesterfield vs. Dover Athletic, 10 a.m. ppd Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m. Halifax Town vs. Weymouth, 10 a.m. Kings Lynn vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m. Maidenhead United vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m. Solihull Moors vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m. Wealdstone vs. Barnet, 10 a.m. Woking vs. Notts County, 10 a.m. Wrexham vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m. Stockport County vs. Bromley, 12:30 p.m. Saturday's Matches Dover Athletic vs. Sutton United, 8 a.m. ppd Aldershot vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m. Altrincham vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m. Bromley vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m. Eastleigh vs. Woking, 10 a.m. Kings Lynn vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m. Maidenhead United vs. Barnet, 10 a.m. Torquay United vs. Weymouth, 10 a.m. Wrexham vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m. Boreham Wood vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m. Hartlepool vs. Notts County, 12:20 p.m. Tuesday's Matches Barnet vs. Dover Athletic, 12:45 p.m. ppd Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Eastleigh, 2 p.m. Halifax Town vs. Wrexham, 2 p.m. Stockport County vs. Kings Lynn, 2 p.m. Sutton United vs. Torquay United, 2 p.m. Chesterfield vs. Boreham Wood, 2:45 p.m. Weymouth vs. Aldershot, 2:45 p.m. Woking vs. Bromley, 2:45 p.m. Yeovil vs. Maidenhead United, 2:45 p.m. Solihull Moors vs. Notts County, 2:45 p.m. Thursday's Match Notts County vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.