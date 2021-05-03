English FA opens inquiry to assess Super League sanctions

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The English Football Association has opened an inquiry into the Super League rebellion and sought evidence from the six English clubs involved in the breakaway that could lead to punishments.
The Premier League also disclosed Monday that it had prepared measures to stop teams playing in closed competitions. Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham launched an ill-fated attempt two weeks ago to found a new European competition with three clubs from each of Spain and Italy.