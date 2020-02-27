Efficient shooting Nelson leads American past Lafayette

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Saeed Nelson scored 30 points on 14-of-18 shooting and American beat Lafayette 79-59 on Wednesday night.

Connor Nelson scored 16 points, Jamir Harris 11 and Stacy Beckton Jr. 10 for American, which shot 33 of 57 (57.9%). The Eagles distributed 14 assists and committed just seven turnovers.

Off the bench, Lukas Jarrett led Lafayette (17-10, 9-7) with 17 points and Myles Cherry 13 with 10 rebounds. Leo O'Boyle was the only starter in double figures with 11 points.

The Eagles (14-13, 10-6 Patriot League) took control with a 15-0 run in a little under six minutes of the first half with Nelson scoring eight. A 12-6 deficit turned into a 30-16 lead with 4:25 before halftime. The Eagles led 38-25 at intermission and led by double digits for all the second half.

___

