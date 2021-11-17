Edwards closes out Timberwolves' 107-97 win against Kings BRIAN HALL, Associated Press Nov. 17, 2021
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 16 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter and Karl-Anthony Towns had 22 for the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 107-97 win against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.
Patrick Beverley added 14 points, six rebounds and six assists for Minnesota, which lost eight of its previous nine games. The Timberwolves' improved defense held Sacramento to 36.6% shooting and forced 20 turnovers.