Edmonton 4, Vancouver 3

Vancouver 0 3 0 — 3 Edmonton 1 3 0 — 4 First Period_1, Edmonton, McDavid 32 (Nurse, Bear), 0:45. Second Period_2, Edmonton, Puljujarvi 15 (McDavid, Barrie), 6:53. 3, Vancouver, Miller 13, 9:12. 4, Vancouver, Boyd 4 (Vesey), 11:40. 5, Edmonton, Draisaitl 29 (McDavid, Neal), 12:27 (pp). 6, Vancouver, Graovac 2 (Hawryluk, Hughes), 14:21. 7, Edmonton, Draisaitl 30 (Nurse, McDavid), 19:20 (pp). Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_Vancouver 5-12-8_25. Edmonton 12-19-3_34. Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 5; Edmonton 2 of 4. Goalies_Vancouver, Demko 13-17-1 (34 shots-30 saves). Edmonton, Smith 20-6-2 (25-22). A_0 (18,641). T_2:20. Referees_Brad Meier, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Travis Toomey. More for youSportsHartford's John Gallagher: 'Extremely disappointed' in...By Paul DoyleSportsTwitter reacts to Bobby Valentine's Stamford mayoral bidBy Paul Doyle