Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia faces Houston

Houston Dynamo (9-12-3, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (12-7-6, first in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference-leader Philadelphia hosts the Houston Dynamo.

The Union are 7-2-3 at home. Philadelphia is 5-1-1 when it scores a pair of goals.

The Dynamo are 2-9-0 in road games. Houston is 5-2-0 when it records two goals.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kacper Przybylko has 10 goals and one assist for Philadelphia. Marco Fabian has four goals over the last 10 games for the Union.

Mauro Manotas has nine goals and four assists for Houston. Romell Quioto has two goals over the past 10 games for the Dynamo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Philadelphia: 5-3-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 1.5 assists, 5.4 shots on goal and 6.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

Houston: 2-8-0, averaging 1.3 goals, 0.8 assists, 3.6 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Philadelphia: Matt Freese (injured), Sergio Santos (injured).

Houston: Alberth Elis.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.