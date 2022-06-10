Irish stun No. 1 Vols; Pirates 1 win from ending CWS drought ERIC OLSON, AP Sports Writer June 10, 2022 Updated: June 10, 2022 10:12 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of17 East Carolina's Alec Makarewicz celebrates his home run against Texas during the eighth inning of an NCAA college super regional baseball game Friday, June 10, 2022, in Greenville, N.C. Chris Carlson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 Oklahoma's John Spikerman (8) catches a fly ball in right field for the final out against Virginia Tech during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Friday, June 10, 2022, Blacksburg, Va. MATT GENTRY/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 East Carolina first baseman Josh Moylan tags out Texas's Ivan Melendez at first during the ninth inning of an NCAA college super regional baseball game Friday, June 10, 2022, in Greenville, N.C. Chris Carlson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 East Carolina pitcher Zach Agnos, left, and catcher Ben Newton celebrate after Texas's Trey Faltine flies out during the eighth inning of an NCAA college super regional baseball game Friday, June 10, 2022, in Greenville, N.C. Chris Carlson/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 East Carolina's Bryson Worrell scores past Texas catcher Silas Ardoin on a hit by Josh Moylan during the seventh inning of an NCAA college super regional baseball game Friday, June 10, 2022, in Greenville, N.C. Chris Carlson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 Oklahoma's John Spikerman, right, scores past Virginia Tech's Cade Hunter, left, in the first inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game in Blacksburg, Va., Friday, June 10, 2022. MATT GENTRY/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 The Virginia Tech bench looks on during an NCAA college baseball super regional game against Oklahoma in Blacksburg, Va., Friday, June 10, 2022. MATT GENTRY/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 Oklahoma fans celebrate a strikeout to end the third inning against Virginia Tech in an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Friday, June 10, 2022, in Blacksburg, Va. MATT GENTRY/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 Notre Dame's Jared Miller singles against Tennessee in the ninth inning during an NCAA college baseball super regional game Friday, June 10, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Randy Sartin/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 Tennessee's Jorel Ortega (2) celebrates with Christian Moore (7) after hitting a home run in the sixth inning during an NCAA college baseball super regional game against Notre Dame, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Randy Sartin/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 Notre Dame pitcher Alex Rao throws against Tennessee in the fourth inning during an NCAA college baseball super regional game Friday, June 10, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Randy Sartin/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
Notre Dame pushed No. 1 national seed Tennessee within a game of elimination from the NCAA baseball tournament Friday night. East Carolina and Oklahoma moved within one of reaching the College World Series.
The Irish pulled the biggest upset of the tournament so far, getting out to a big lead early and holding off the Volunteers 8-6 in Game 1 of their best-of-three super regional in Knoxville, Tennessee.