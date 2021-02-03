Skip to main content
Sports

ETSU 70, MERCER 64

FG FT Reb
ETSU Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Adheke 31 5-8 1-2 3-10 0 2 11
Monsanto 30 9-14 2-3 3-10 2 3 24
Patterson 29 3-4 0-0 2-3 3 1 6
L.Brewer 35 3-8 1-2 0-0 1 1 8
S.Smith 25 2-9 0-0 0-2 1 1 4
Sloan 22 5-8 3-6 0-3 1 3 14
T.Brewer 12 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Weber 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Amaefule 4 0-0 1-2 0-1 0 0 1
Harris 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Hall 1 0-2 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Niblack 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Schramm 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 28-55 8-15 9-30 8 13 70

Percentages: FG .509, FT .533.

3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Monsanto 4-8, Sloan 1-2, L.Brewer 1-3, T.Brewer 0-1, S.Smith 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Adheke 2).

Turnovers: 8 (L.Brewer 3, Adheke, Monsanto, Patterson, S.Smith, T.Brewer).

Steals: 6 (Monsanto 3, Adheke, L.Brewer, Patterson).

Technical Fouls: None.

More for you
FG FT Reb
MERCER Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Glisson 29 2-4 2-2 3-5 1 1 6
Haase 28 3-9 2-4 0-4 1 2 8
Alvarez 35 7-11 1-1 1-2 4 1 17
Ayers 27 5-9 1-2 0-3 0 0 13
Cummings 34 3-9 0-0 0-3 1 1 8
Gary 23 2-5 2-4 0-2 2 4 8
Tucker 13 1-2 0-0 1-3 3 2 2
Robertson 6 0-0 0-0 0-2 2 1 0
Bender 5 1-3 0-0 2-2 0 1 2
Totals 200 24-52 8-13 7-26 14 13 64

Percentages: FG .462, FT .615.

3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Alvarez 2-3, Ayers 2-3, Gary 2-4, Cummings 2-7, Haase 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Ayers, Haase).

Turnovers: 9 (Alvarez 4, Gary 2, Glisson, Haase, Tucker).

Steals: 4 (Gary 2, Alvarez, Haase).

Technical Fouls: None.

ETSU 32 38 70
Mercer 40 24 64

A_927 (3,500).