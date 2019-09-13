ESPN+ bringing back 'NFL PrimeTime' beginning Sunday

"NFL PrimeTime" with Chris Berman and Tom Jackson is coming back after a 14-year absence.

ESPN+ is bringing back the highlights show beginning Sunday. It will air on the streaming service on Sunday nights from 7:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. EDT and will be available on demand until Wednesday night.

"NFL PrimeTime" was a staple of ESPN's coverage of the league from 1987 to 2005, when the network aired Sunday night games and it was the only outlet to get extended highlights. It went off the air in 2006 when NBC took over the rights for "Sunday Night Football" and ESPN started airing "Monday Night Football".

Scott Van Pelt will do highlights for the Sunday and Monday night games, which will be added when the games end.

