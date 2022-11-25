E. Washington 81, Stony Brook 52

Allegri 2-7 0-0 6, Price 6-8 0-0 15, Davis 1-3 4-4 6, Stroud 5-7 0-0 11, Venters 6-12 2-2 15, Coward 3-4 0-0 7, Jones 1-3 2-2 4, Erikstrup 1-3 1-2 3, Harper 5-6 0-0 12, George 1-3 0-0 2, Magnuson 0-0 0-2 0, Veening 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-56 9-12 81.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute