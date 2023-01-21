E. Washington 79, N. Arizona 76

Allegri 3-11 5-5 14, Jones 2-3 7-8 11, Price 2-2 0-0 4, Davis 1-6 2-2 5, Venters 6-13 0-0 15, Coward 2-4 0-0 4, Erikstrup 6-9 5-6 20, Stroud 2-7 1-3 6, Magnuson 0-0 0-0 0, Harper 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 20-24 79.
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships