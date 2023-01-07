E. Washington 78, Sacramento St. 75

Mawein 3-7 0-0 7, McRae 2-5 1-2 5, Chappell 9-16 0-2 23, Hunt 2-9 0-2 6, Patterson 4-10 2-2 13, Marks 2-6 4-4 10, Wilbon 1-4 2-4 4, Adams 3-4 0-0 7. Totals 26-61 9-16 75.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies