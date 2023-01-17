E. Washington 64, Montana 57

Bannan 7-15 3-3 17, Di.Thomas 6-12 4-4 19, Martin 2-4 0-0 5, Moody 2-12 0-0 5, Whitney 4-7 3-4 11, Vazquez 0-5 0-0 0, Nap 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 10-11 57.
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships