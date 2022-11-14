E. Washington 60, MVSU 52

Allegri 3-9 5-5 14, Price 0-3 2-2 2, Davis 5-7 2-2 14, Stroud 4-9 1-2 11, Venters 1-10 3-5 6, Erikstrup 2-5 1-2 5, Ca.Jones 1-1 1-2 3, Coward 1-3 3-6 5, Harper 0-0 0-0 0, Magnuson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-47 18-26 60.
