RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Eastern Kentucky athletic director Matt Roan said football coach Walt Wells is hospitalized in stable condition after having a cardiac episode at work Sunday morning.

Roan said in a statement Sunday night that Wells was in intensive care at UK Albert B. Chandler Hospital in Lexington. The AD added that he and EKU President David T. McFaddin spent the afternoon and evening with Wells' wife, Jennifer, and several of the coach's close friends and family.