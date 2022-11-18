Skip to main content
Duquesne 85, Colgate 80

Moffatt 7-10 3-3 21, Records 3-8 7-8 13, Lynch-Daniels 6-14 1-2 17, Richardson 3-7 2-2 10, Smith 1-6 3-3 5, Woodward 3-4 0-0 6, Thomson 3-4 0-0 6, Baker 0-3 0-0 0, Louis-Jacques 1-3 0-0 2, Cummins 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 16-18 80.

DUQUESNE (3-1)

Reece 1-5 0-1 3, Williams 7-7 1-4 15, Brewer 6-12 0-0 14, Clark 2-6 1-2 5, Grant 7-11 5-5 24, Rotroff 3-5 4-5 10, Hronsky 1-4 0-0 3, Rozier 2-5 0-0 6, McGriff 0-2 0-0 0, Dixon 2-3 1-2 5. Totals 31-60 12-19 85.

Halftime_Duquesne 48-34. 3-Point Goals_Colgate 10-25 (Moffatt 4-5, Lynch-Daniels 4-8, Richardson 2-4, Baker 0-1, Records 0-1, Cummins 0-2, Louis-Jacques 0-2, Smith 0-2), Duquesne 11-25 (Grant 5-8, Rozier 2-3, Brewer 2-4, Reece 1-2, Hronsky 1-3, Dixon 0-1, McGriff 0-1, Clark 0-3). Rebounds_Colgate 31 (Moffatt 8), Duquesne 33 (Williams 7). Assists_Colgate 20 (Richardson 9), Duquesne 15 (Brewer 6). Total Fouls_Colgate 18, Duquesne 16.

