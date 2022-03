Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media

Led by a pair of second-place finishes from senior Thomas Dupont, the Darien boys swimming and diving team took fifth place in the FCIAC championships last week.

The Wave, which had three divers and nine swimmers score points, finished with 224.5 overall. Greenwich, which hosted the swim finals last Thursday, won the league title for the 51st time in 52 years with 462.5 points, followed by Ridgefield (332.5), Norwalk/McMahon (266) and New Canaan (257) in the top four.