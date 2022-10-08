Duggan leads No. 17 TCU past Kansas 38-31; Daniels injured

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Max Duggan passed for three touchdowns in the second half, including the game-winning 24-yarder to Quinten Johnston with 1:36 left, and No. 17 TCU beat 19th-ranked Kansas 38-31 on Saturday.

The Horned Frogs (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) are out to their best start since 2017 after winning the matchup of surprise unbeatens.

Duggan was 23 of 33 for 308 yards and outdueled Kansas backup quarterback Jason Bean in a wild second half. Jalon Daniels, who led the Jayhawks to five straight wins for their best start since 2009, suffered an apparent injury to his right (throwing) shoulder late in the first half.

Bean, who started the first 10 games last season, was 16 of 24 for 262 yards and he became the first Kansas quarterback to throw for four touchdowns in a half since Todd Reesling in 2008.

Johnston's 206 yards on 14 catches were the most by a TCU receiver since 2016.

After combining for just 13 points in the first half, the teams combined for 42 in the third quarter.

What was expected to be an offensive shootout was anything but early. The Horned Frogs settled for a field goal, turned over the ball on downs and punted on their first three possession while the Jayhawks punted twice and failed to convert a fourth-and-5 on their third series.

The Jayhawks (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) appeared headed for the go-ahead touchdown in the middle of the second quarter when Daniels fumbled near the goal line.

The Horned Frogs went 99 yards in six plays, with Kendre Miller's 1-yard run making it 10-0.

Kansas got its first points on Jacob Borcila's 40-yard field goal one play after Daniels was hurt.

Bean threw touchdown passes of 12 yards to Tanaka Scott and 8 yards Luke Grimm to put the Jayhawks up 17-10. Duggan found Derius Davis on a 51-yard touchdown pass to tie it, and after Jamoi Hodge picked off Bean at the Kansas 26, TCU regained the lead on a 3-yard run by Duggan.

Bean’s 38-yard TD pass to Quinton Skinner tied it, but Duggan’s 25-yarder to Taye Barber put the Horned Frogs up again. Bean then hit Skinner with a 29-yard TD pass to tie it 31-all with 4:21 left in the game.

THE TAKEAWAY

TCU: Duggan is playing some of the best football of his career. He averaged 6.1 yards per carry and nearly 10 yards per pass attempt. He’s got a great grasp of offensive coordinator Garrett Riley’s offense.

Kansas: The 5-0 start was not a fluke. Even with Daniels injured near the end of the first half, the Jayhawks were able to move the ball on the ground and through the air.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

TCU is in for a promotion. It could be a close call whether the Jayhawks stay in the Top 25 after entering the rankings for the first time since 2009 last week.

UP NEXT

Kansas: Visits Oklahoma on Saturday.

TCU: Hosts No. 7 Oklahoma State on Saturday.

