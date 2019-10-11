Ducks-Penguins Sums

Anaheim 0 1 0—1 Pittsburgh 0 1 1—2

First Period_None. Penalties_Lindholm, ANA, (slashing), 2:39; Holzer, ANA, Major (fighting), 5:03; Blueger, PIT, Major (fighting), 5:03; Blueger, PIT, served by Hornqvist, (instigator), 5:03; Blueger, PIT, Misconduct (misconduct), 5:03; Pittsburgh bench, served by Agozzino (too many men on the ice), 14:01; Jones, ANA, (slashing), 19:00.

Second Period_1, Pittsburgh, Crosby 2 (Letang, Schultz), 2:57 (pp). 2, Anaheim, Kase 1 (Guhle, Ritchie), 3:27. Penalties_Manson, ANA, (roughing), 2:49; Manson, ANA, (hooking), 5:21; Henrique, ANA, (high sticking), 6:20; Grant, ANA, (delay of game), 19:11.

Third Period_3, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 1 (Crosby, Simon), 7:24. Penalties_Aston-Reese, PIT, (tripping), 10:02.

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 8-12-12_32. Pittsburgh 11-10-7_28.

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 3; Pittsburgh 1 of 6.

Goalies_Anaheim, Gibson 3-1-0 (28 shots-26 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 2-2-0 (32-31).

A_18,414 (18,387). T_2:30.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Francis Charron. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Scott Driscoll.