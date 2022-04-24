Dube scores 2, Lindholm gets 40th as Flames beat Canucks 6-3
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm got his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night.
Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau also scored to help Calgary — assured of first place in the Pacific Division —win for the ninth time in 11 games (9-1-1). Dan Vladar had 28 saves to improve to 12-5-2.