Drury hits first career grand slam, Jays rout Rangers 19-4

TORONTO (AP) — Brandon Drury hit his first career grand slam, Justin Smoak had a two-run homer among his three extra-base hits, and the Toronto Blue Jays routed the Texas Rangers 19-4 Monday night.

Bo Bichette had the first four-hit game of his career and Randal Grichuk had three hits, including a solo homer as the Blue Jays won for the 10th time in 15 games.

Drury had five RBI, while Smoak and Grichuk each had four.

Blanked for the ninth time this season in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to the New York Yankees, the Blue Jays responded with season-highs in runs and hits (21) against six Rangers pitchers, including catcher Jeff Mathis, who gave up a two-run home run to Danny Jansen in the eighth.

Toronto scored eight runs in the fourth, its biggest inning since an eight-run outburst against Seattle on Sept. 20, 2016.

Nomar Mazara, Willie Calhoun and Rougned Odor hit solo home runs but Texas lost for the fifth time in six games. The Rangers were beaten by 11 or more runs for the third time this season.

Toronto Blue Jays' Brandon Drury tosses his bat after hitting a grand slam during fourth-inning baseball game action against the Texas Rangers in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP) less Toronto Blue Jays' Brandon Drury tosses his bat after hitting a grand slam during fourth-inning baseball game action against the Texas Rangers in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian ... more Photo: Fred Thornhill, AP Photo: Fred Thornhill, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Drury hits first career grand slam, Jays rout Rangers 19-4 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

Texas arrived in Toronto on the heels of a 1-0 shutout victory at Milwaukee on Sunday. Right-hander Ariel Jurado pitched around Vladimir Guerrero Jr. double to keep it scoreless in the first, but Drury and Bichette each hit RBI singles in the second as the Blue Jays immediately overturned Mazara's solo homer in the top half of the inning.

Jurado (6-8) allowed career-highs of eight runs and 11 hits in 3 2/3 innings. He has won just once in his past eight outings.

Smoak hit a two-run homer in the third, his 19th, and Grichuk followed with a shot to left, his 21st. It was the 10th time this season the Blue Jays have hit back-to-back home runs.

Neil Ramirez opened for Toronto and threw seven pitches, all strikes, in a perfect Blue Jays debut. Brock Stewart (2-0) took over in the second and pitched 5 1-3 innings, allowing three runs and five hits.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: Delino DeShields replaced Elvis Andrus in the seventh and stayed in the game after being hit on the right knee by a pitch from Buddy Boshers in the eighth.

ROSTER REPORT

Blue Jays: SS Freddy Galvis was claimed on waivers by Cincinnati. OF Billy McKinney was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to take Galvis' spot on the roster. .. RHP David Paulino was released from Triple-A.

UP NEXT

Rangers: RHP Lance Lynn (14-7, 3.60) has stuck out 70 batters over his past eight starts, the fourth-highest total in the majors behind Houston's Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander (75) and Cleveland's Shane Bieber (71).

Blue Jays: LHP Thomas Pannone (2-5, 6.83) matched a season-worst by allowing seven runs against the Yankees in his previous start, Aug. 8.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports