Drexel 76, Northeastern 55

Williams 5-10 1-4 12, Moore 4-9 2-2 10, Washington 2-6 1-4 6, House 2-5 2-2 7, Oden 4-9 0-0 10, Bergens 4-8 0-0 9, Okros 2-2 0-0 6, G.Turner 4-6 4-4 12, Y.Butler 1-1 0-0 2, Hargrove 1-1 0-0 2, Wang 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-58 10-16 76.
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships