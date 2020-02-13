Dream sign two-time WNBA All-Star forward Glory Johnson

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Dream have added more size and experience to their front line by signing two-time WNBA All-Star forward Glory Johnson.

The 29-year-old Johnson, who was a free agent, has averaged 12 points and 7.7 rebounds through seven seasons with the Tulsa/Dallas franchise. The 6-foot-3 forward averaged 7.3 points and 5.3 rebounds last season for Dallas.

Johnson was the No. 4 overall pick out of Tennessee in the 2012 WNBA draft. She was an All-Star in 2013 and 2014 before missing the 2015 season to give birth to twins.

Johnson is one of only 10 active players in the league with at least 2,000 points and 1,500 rebounds.

Atlanta coach Nicki Collen said in a statement released by the team that Johnson's “toughness and desire to compete at both ends of the floor makes her a great fit for our Dream roster.”

Johnson is Atlanta's second front-line addition this week. On Monday, Atlanta acquired 6-foot-7 center Kalani Brown from the Los Angeles Sparks for guard Brittney Sykes and center Marie Gülich.

