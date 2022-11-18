Drake 80, Buffalo 72

Adams 1-2 0-1 2, Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Foster 4-12 7-10 16, C.Jones 2-8 0-0 4, Powell 5-8 4-4 15, Hardnett 9-14 6-8 26, Jack 3-4 1-1 7, K.Jones 0-3 0-0 0, Blocker 0-2 0-0 0, Ceaser 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 18-24 72.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute