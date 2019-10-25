Draisaitl's goal in OT lifts Oilers to 4-3 win over Capitals

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored two goals, including one in overtime, and the Edmonton Oilers erased a two-goal deficit to beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 on Thursday night.

The Oilers got a 3-on-1 in extra time and Connor McDavid set up Draisaitl for a goal 1:18 in, giving the Oilers a 5-0 record at home this season.

Draisaitl added an assist in regulation and McDavid had a goal and two assists. Darnell Nurse also scored for the Oilers (8-2-1), who snapped a two-game losing skid.

Alex Ovechkin had a pair of goals and Jakub Vrana also scored for the Capitals (7-2-3), who saw a four-game winning streak come to an end.

The Oilers ended a lengthy scoring drought which had seen them go two straight games without a goal. The 165:58 streak ended when they found the back of the net with 6:40 left in the first period. Nurse's shot ticked off the stick of Washington defender Dmitry Orlov and past Capitals goalie Braden Holtby.

The Capitals tied the game six minutes into the second period as Vrana tucked a shot under the arm of Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen.

Washington took a 2-1 lead just 47 seconds later as Ovechkin tipped in Jonas Siegenhaler's shot. Ovechkin extended his points scoring streak to nine games on the goal, as did John Carlson, giving him the longest point streak by a defenseman in team history.

Ovechkin added his second of the game and ninth of the season with six minutes left in the second period, picking the top corner on the power play.

Edmonton cut into the deficit on a goal by Draisaitl. McDavid picked up an assist to end a three-game run without a point.

The Oilers got the equalizer with 1:37 remaining in the third and Koskinen on the bench for the extra attacker, as McDavid took a feed from James Neal and trickled a shot that just got past Holtby and over the line to send the game into overtime.

NOTES: Veteran Oilers forward Sam Gagner played in his first game this season after starting in the American Hockey League. ... Washington's Carlson played in his 700th regular season NHL game.

UP NEXT

Capitals: At Vancouver on Friday night.

Oilers: Host Florida on Sunday.

