Double trouble: Red Sox bounce TB in 13 after odd wall call JIMMY GOLEN, AP Sports Writer Oct. 10, 2021 Updated: Oct. 10, 2021 9:56 p.m.
Boston Red Sox right fielder Hunter Renfroe (10) reaches for the ball, hit by Tampa Bay Rays Kevin Kiermaier, as it bounces over the wall after bouncing off Renfroe for a ground rule double during the thirteenth inning during Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Boston.
Boston Red Sox Christian Vazquez reacts after hitting a walk-off home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the thirteenth inning during Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Boston. The Red Sox won 6-4.
Boston Red Sox right fielder Hunter Renfroe (10) leaps as the ball, hit by Tampa Bay Rays Kevin Kiermaier, bounces over the wall for a ground rule double during the thirteenth inning during Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Boston.
Boston Red Sox Christian Vazquez celebrates as he approaches home plate after hitting a two-run walk-off home run during the thirteenth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Boston.
Boston Red Sox right fielder Hunter Renfroe (10) chases down the ball, hit by Tampa Bay Rays Kevin Kiermaier, as it bounces off the wall before bouncing off Renfroe and over the wall for a ground rule double during the thirteenth inning during Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Boston.
Boston Red Sox right fielder Hunter Renfroe (10) chases down the ball, hit by Tampa Bay Rays Kevin Kiermaier, as it hits the wall before bouncing off Renfroe and over the wall for a ground rule double during the thirteenth inning during Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Boston.
BOSTON (AP) — Saved a bizarre bounce and an obscure ruling, the Boston Red Sox beat Tampa Bay 6-4 Sunday night on a walk-off, two-run homer by Christian Vázquez in the 13th inning to move one victory from eliminating the 100-win Rays from the AL Division Series.
The wild-card Red Sox took a 2-1 edge in the best-of-five matchup. Game 4 is Monday at Fenway Park -- Marathon Day in Boston -- with Game 5 in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Wednesday, if necessary.