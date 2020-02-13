Doolittle, Manek lead Oklahoma past Iowa St. 90-61

Recommended Video:

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Kristian Doolittle scored 20 points to help Oklahoma defeat Iowa State 90-61 on Wednesday night.

Brady Manek scored 18 points and Alondes Williams scored all 14 of his points in the second half for the Sooners (16-8, 6-5 Big 12), who outscored the Cyclones 50-25 after the break.

Oklahoma followed up Saturday's victory over No. 13 West Virginia by avenging its loss at Iowa State a month earlier and falling a point short of its season-high point total.

Iowa State announced Monday that point guard Tyrese Haliburton would miss the rest of the season after fracturing his left wrist. He averaged 15.2 points, a conference-leading 6.5 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game. In their first game without their star, the Cyclones (10-14, 3-8) shot just 34.5% in the second half.

Terrence Lewis scored 17 points and Solomon Young added 12 for the Cyclones.

Oklahoma's Austin Reaves hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the first half to put the Sooners up 40-36 at the break. Doolittle scored 15 points in the first half.

Oklahoma Kristian Doolittle shoots during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. Oklahoma Kristian Doolittle shoots during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. Photo: Kyle Phillips, AP Photo: Kyle Phillips, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Doolittle, Manek lead Oklahoma past Iowa St. 90-61 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

The Sooners scored the first six points of the second half, including two layups by Williams, to take a 10-point lead.

Williams drove the lane and threw down a hard one-handed dunk to put the Sooners up 60-51 with just over 12 minutes remaining.

Manek and Jamal Bieniemy made back-to-back 3-pointers to give Oklahoma a 68-53 lead with just under 10 minutes to play, and the Sooners stretched the lead from there.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: An already difficult season was made even tougher with the news about Haliburton. The Cyclones were unable to build momentum from their home win over Kansas State on Saturday.

Oklahoma: The Sooners are starting to look like a team trying to make a run heading into the final stretch. Williams has scored in double figures four of his past six games after doing so just twice all season before his current run.

UP NEXT

Iowa State: Hosts Texas on Saturday.

Oklahoma: Visits Kansas on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25