Doncic, Mavs beat Curry, Warriors 99-82 on Nowitzki's night SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Sports Writer Jan. 5, 2022 Updated: Jan. 5, 2022 10:46 p.m.
1 of9 Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Nemanja Bjelica (8) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts to a play during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in Dallas, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) tries to get past Golden State Warriors defenders Stephen Curry (30), Gary Payton II (0) and Kevon Looney (5) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) drives against Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) works to keep control of the the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 26 points and the Dallas Mavericks celebrated before a ceremony to retire Dirk Nowitzki's number by beating cold-shooting Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors 99-82 on Wednesday night.
The Mavericks knew the night belonged to their franchise icon, and that Nowitzki's No. 41 wasn't going to the rafters until after they played the team with the NBA's best record coming in.